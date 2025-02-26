Sin City Collision Center Partners with CCSD Automotive Technology Program Inspiring Future Collision Repair Technicians

South West Career & Technical Academy visit from Sin City Collision Center Sin City Collision Center logo

Las Vegas small business highlights demand for electric vehicle collision repair technicians to high school seniors soon entering the automotive industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the automotive industry continues to evolve, so does the demand for skilled collision repair technicians, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Sin City Collision Center is proud to announce its new community partnership with the Clark County School District ( CCSD ) Automotive Technology program to introduce students to exciting career opportunities in collision repair and the specialized skills required for EV repairs.Through this collaboration, Sin City Collision Center provides hands-on demonstrations, educational workshops, and real-world insights into the growing field of collision repair. Industry experts from the collision center will visit CCSD’s automotive classrooms to discuss modern repair techniques, safety procedures, and the rising demand for certified EV body shops as Las Vegas sees an increase in electric vehicle ownership.The first of 11 scheduled classroom visits took place on February 24, 2025, at Southwest Career & Technical Academy, where Sin City Collision Center’s Christina Grigorian, general manager, and Daniel Mastny—a graduate of a similar CCSD automotive program at Coronado High School—presented to students enrolled in the Automotive Technology program. The presentation focused on industry trends, EV repair techniques, and career pathways in collision repair, providing students with first-hand knowledge and expertise from professionals actively working in the field.“We’re committed to fostering the next generation of automotive repair professionals by giving them direct access to industry expertise,” said Christina Grigorian, Manager of Sin City Collision Center. “With the rapid rise of EVs on the road, it’s crucial for students to understand the evolving technology, repair techniques, and the career opportunities available in this field.”As one of Las Vegas’s only Tesla-certified body shops, Sin City Collision Center is uniquely positioned to guide students on the specialized repairs needed for EVs. The partnership will include:- Classroom visits with collision repair professionals discussing industry trends and skills needed for success.- Live demonstrations showcasing state-of-the-art repair techniques and the importance of working with certified technicians.- Mentorship and career guidance to connect students with potential Sin City Collision Center internships and job opportunities in the automotive industry.With over 10,000 electric vehicles registered in Clark County and the ongoing expansion of EV adoption in Nevada, the demand for skilled collision repair technicians has never been higher. Sin City Collision Center is dedicated to bridging the gap between education and industry to ensure students are equipped with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to thrive in this evolving workforce.About Sin City Collision CenterSin City Collision Center is a premier, locally owned collision repair facility specializing in high-quality vehicle repairs, including advanced electric vehicle restoration. As a Tesla-certified body shop, Sin City Collision Center provides expert repair services with a focus on safety, precision, and customer satisfaction. For more information about Sin City Collision Center, visit www.sincitycollisioncenter.com

Tesla Model X Repair by Sin City Collision Center

