Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys Celebrate Cozine Elementary 4th Graders with Special Vegas Golden Knights Experience

Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Classroom winners Cozine Elementary School Arrives at Vegas Golden Knights Game, Oct 3, 2024

80 Students, Parents, and Teachers Honored as Winners of the 2024 Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Classroom Award

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys , a proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights since the team's inception, proudly celebrated the 2024 Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Classroom Award winners by welcoming 80 4th grade students, parents, guardians, teachers, and staff from Clark County School District's Cozine Elementary School to an unforgettable night at T-Mobile Arena. This special award, for which the class was nominated by their teacher, was selected from hundreds of nominations received for the Adam Kutner Cares Award, recognizing the outstanding dedication and achievements of Ms. Perse and her students.The evening was filled with excitement, starting with a roundtrip journey by two buses from Cozine Elementary to the arena, where the entire group was treated to complimentary tickets to watch the Vegas Golden Knights in action. Adding to the excitement, Teacher Perse received a special honor by riding the Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys Zamboni during the game, while the entire group received a heartwarming shout-out from Chance, the Vegas Golden Knights mascot, and the cheerleaders, making the night even more memorable.“We are thrilled to have celebrated this amazing group of students and educators," said Adam S. Kutner, founder of Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys. “This award highlights the remarkable impact our schools and teachers have on shaping our future, and it’s an honor to support and reward their dedication.”Throughout the evening, students and their guests enjoyed the thrill of the game, with LEVY Productions/LEVY Online generously providing each student with $25 Visa gift cards for refreshments. This year’s Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Award focused on recognizing a full classroom, underscoring the firm’s commitment to supporting education and community spirit across the Las Vegas Valley.Photos and videos from this incredible evening can be viewed here: Dropbox Link This recognition marks the second year of the Adam Kutner Cares initiative, which continues to spotlight individuals and groups making a difference in the community. As a long-time partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys remains committed to supporting local heroes and champions.About Adam S. Kutner, Injury AttorneysAdam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys has served the Las Vegas community for over 33 years, specializing in personal injury cases. The firm is a proud sponsor of the Vegas Golden Knights and actively supports the Las Vegas community through its Adam Kutner Cares initiative. For more information, visit www.adamkutnercares.com

