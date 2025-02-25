Eye exams for long-term and community care residents in Prince County

CANADA, February 25 - A new mobile optometry service will offer on-site eye exams for long-term and community care residents in western PEI, improving access to eye care.

The provincial government awarded $37,580 from the Health Innovation Fund to Jessica Wood Optometrist Inc., a Prince County-based practice, to deliver this service.

“Accessible healthcare is a cornerstone of our goal for a healthier PEI. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovative solutions that make healthcare more inclusive and accessible for Islanders. Jessica Wood’s program will make a meaningful difference for residents in long-term care and community care in Prince County.” - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness.

People living in long-term care and community care are among the most vulnerable when it comes to vision health, with many facing barriers to accessing regular eye care. By delivering services directly to their residence, the mobile program will help ensure that residents receive timely and comprehensive eye exams, improving their quality of life and preventing vision-related complications. This service provides enhanced access to exams, but it does not cover the cost of the appointment.

“In my experience, residents of care homes often face significant barriers to accessing office-based eye care, whether that's because of physical mobility, transportation difficulties, or health conditions that prevent them from easily leaving their home.” said optometrist Jessica Wood. “Ninety per cent of vision loss is treatable, and by bringing the exam to them my hope is that this project will help prevent vision loss and improve their quality of life.”

The mobile program will launch April 2025, offering eye exams to residents in participating long-term and community care homes in Prince County. Information on scheduling appointments will be provided to residents and their families at that time.

This initiative is one of several supported by the PEI Health Innovation Fund, which continues to invest in transformative projects that enhance the health and well-being of Islanders. The Fund is a partnership between the Department of Health and Wellness, Health PEI and Innovation PEI. It was established to support projects that enhance the delivery of healthcare in PEI through creative and sustainable approaches.

Visit 2024-25 Health Innovation Fund for more information about the fund.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

(902) 218-3430

Jessica Wood

Jnwood@uwaterloo.ca