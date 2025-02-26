Water sampling results for Hawkesbury River show PFAS below recreational guidelines

On 29 January 2025, the EPA collected water samples for PFAS analysis at 8 locations: upstream of Richmond Bridge near the North Richmond sewage treatment plant, Richmond Bridge, Richmond Lowlands, upstream of Rickarbys Creek, Windsor Beach downstream of Rickarbys Creek, Windsor Bridge, and two locations at Pitt Town Bottoms.

All samples show that PFAS detections were well below the National Health and Medical Research Council’s Recreational Water Quality Guidelines.

These latest results are consistent with previous monitoring of the Hawkesbury River conducted by the Australian Department of Defence as part of its PFAS investigation at the Richmond RAAF Base.

This means the community can continue using the Hawkesbury River for swimming and recreational purposes including boating and canoeing. However, it is also important to follow Beachwatch advice to avoid swimming for three days after heavy rain and the community is encouraged to check the Beachwatch NSW website for daily updates on water quality.

A fish sampling program in 2018 confirmed no precautionary dietary advice was required, however fishers should continue to follow general advice issued by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand that people can safely consume 2-3 serves of seafood a week, from a variety of sources and species.

Further details are available on the EPA’s website including surface water sampling results, and more information on the Department of Defence’s investigation into the Richmond RAAF Base