Largest forced displacement in the West Bank since 1967 - Oxfam

Since the beginning of the Israeli forces’ operation in the West Bank on 21 January, 51 Palestinians, including seven children, and three Israeli soldiers have been killed. At Jenin refugee camp, which is now practically deserted, reports from Oxfam partners indicate that Israeli forces have been widening roads and installing Hebrew street signs inside cleared areas.

In Jenin refugee camp, on 21 January an Israeli military attack killed at least 12 Palestinians and displaced more than 20,000 people. A young participant in a youth project run by Oxfam and a partner project said the military had been shooting at everyone, burning houses to the ground and destroying infrastructure, including hospitals. Ambulances were blocked for hours.

With attacks by illegal Israeli settlers soaring, vital humanitarian work and projects by Oxfam, its partners and other aid agencies, are being delayed. Israeli forces’ operations have caused severe damage to water and sanitation infrastructure, disrupting access to water for tens of thousands of people, leading to growing concerns for public health. Agriculture has ground to a halt.

Abbas Milhem, Executive Director of Oxfam partner Palestinian Farmers Union, said:

“Since the ceasefire in Gaza, Israel has cut off farmers from accessing their lands across the West Bank, making their lives almost impossible. This month only, the Israeli army ordered the takeover of 1,000 acres of land in the occupied West Bank, emptying the lands of farmers to make it easy for annexation and settlement expansion.

"Settlers too, have intensified their attacks. The number of settler attacks every day has multiplied. These include physical attacks, damaging and destroying local agricultural projects, uprooting and cutting down trees, and even shooting at farming communities, forcing large numbers to leave their farmland areas.”

Oxfam teams and partners have reported that many rural areas are being put under full closure, cutting off access to humanitarian aid. East Jerusalem is currently closed to Palestinians in the West Bank, as Israel has banned access beyond the restrictions imposed for decades.

Oxfam’s Mustafa Tamaizeh, added: "What we are witnessing is a calculated annexation

strategy. Overnight, movement between cities has been paralyzed, piling economic and social pressure on already struggling communities. Violations of human rights and international law are happening in plain sight, with impunity, as the international community watches on, complicit in its silence.

“As one of our partners described to me, we are now witnessing the same scenes we once watched on TV in Gaza, Rafah, and Deir Al-Balah. We are seeing the ‘Gazafication’ of the West Bank.

"The international community must not turn a blind eye while this historic displacement, de-humanisiation and destruction takes place in the West Bank. For too long, Israel's illegal occupation, oppression and countless grave breaches of International Humanitarian Law across the OPT have been unchecked. Urgent action must be taken so Israel's impunity ends and aid agencies are granted access to help Palestinians recover and rebuild from the violence so they can fulfill their right to self-determination and live in dignity, freed from occupation”.