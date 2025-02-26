Smith & Fong Plyboo Unveils The Pleat&Weave™ Collection, Sustainable Architectural Wall Panels

Feature wall made of bamboo with intricate carved design Closeup of Pleat and Weave

Smith & Fong, the pioneers in sustainable architectural bamboo surfaces, launches Pleat&Weave™, bamboo meets the craftsmanship of textiles and fashion design.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith & Fong, the pioneering force in sustainable architectural bamboo products, proudly announces the launch of Pleat&Weave™ , an innovative line where dynamic, sustainable bamboo surfaces meet the craftsmanship of textiles andfashion design, shaping spaces with artful precision and fluid sophistication.“Pleat reflects movement and repetition, while weave captures structure through the grain, creating a dynamic flow that transforms spaces—where movement is not merely a result of draping but a continuation of the material’s visual rhythm. The interaction of shadow and reflective light on the grain of Plyboo RealCorebamboo enhances the depth and dimension of the design. The bamboo is elevated, embodying fluidity that transforms static environments into dynamic expressions of design.” — Kelsey Ann Kasom, Fashion Designer and Sculpture / Materials Designer for Pleat&Weave by Smith & Fong CompanyInspired by the intricate artistry of traditional weaving and pleating techniques, Pleat&Weave brings a fresh, sophisticated dimension to walls, ceilings, and other architectural surfaces. The collection showcases an array of precision-crafted patterns that interplay with light and shadow, creating dynamic visual effects ideal for commercial, hospitality, and residential spaces.“Pleat&Weave represents the next evolution of our commitment to sustainable, high-design materials,” said Angus Stocks, President of Smith & Fong Plyboo. “By combining the natural beauty of bamboo with advanced manufacturing techniques, we have crafted a product line that not only enhances aesthetics but also upholds our dedication to environmental responsibility.”Each Pleat&Weave panel can be made from FSC certified bamboo, an eco-friendly, rapidly renewable material. Engineered for strength and longevity, the panels Carb Compliant meet rigorous sustainability standards such as EPD, HPD and Life Cycle Analysis and contribute to LEED certification credits, reinforcing Smith & Fong’s leadership in responsible manufacturing.The Pleat&Weave collection features:• Distinctive Patterns – Inspired by woven textures and architectural pleats, delivering a tactile and sculptural effect.• Sustainable Innovation – Crafted from responsibly harvested bamboo, ensuring minimal environmental impact.• Versatile Application – Suitable for a wide range of interior design projects, from feature walls to acoustic enhancements.• Custom Finishes – Available in a variety of stains and finishes to complement any design aesthetic.• Fire rated – Available in Class B fire rated material for commercial projects, school and public spaces.With a legacy of over 30 years in pioneering bamboo-based architectural solutions, Smith & Fong continues to push the boundaries of sustainable design. The Pleat&Weave collection exemplifies the company’s mission to merge artistry with eco-conscious innovation, offering architects and designers new possibilities for transforming spaces.Availability: The Pleat&Weave line is now available through Smith & Fong’s network of distributors and showrooms nationwide. For more information or to request samples, visit www.plyboo.com Smith & Fong Plyboo Founded in 1989, and is a global leader in bamboo architectural surfaces, flooring, and plywood. The company is known for its commitment to sustainable materials, innovative design, and highly visual products that redefine modern interiors. All Plyboo products can be FSC certified and manufactured with environmentally responsible practices.

