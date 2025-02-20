Smith & Fong Company Introduces Eco-Friendly Plyboo Pro™ Bamboo for Kitchen Cabinets

Eco-Friendly Plyboo Bamboo Kitchen

Plyboo Pro launches at NKBA Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS) during Design & Construction Week (DCW) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Feb 25 – 27, 2025.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith&Fong, the industry leader in innovative bamboo plywood solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest Plyboo Pro™ product line: bamboo plywood for kitchen cabinets. Designed for homeowners, designers and cabinet makers seeking sustainability without compromising on style, this new collection offers an eco-conscious alternative to traditional wood used in cabinetry, with enhanced product selection and services serving professional fabricators and installers, as well as the homeowner. Presenting this new line at the KBIS Industry Show at Booth SL2191 in the South Hall.With a growing demand for environmentally responsible home design, Smith&Fong developed Plyboo Pro bamboo plywood, a product that blends aesthetic appeal with durability. Bamboo plywood is a renewable resource known for its strength, versatility, and minimal environmental impact. Unlike traditional hardwoods, bamboo grows rapidly and regenerates naturally, making it a top choice for sustainable kitchen materials. In addition, the Plyboo Pro bamboo plywood meets stringent indoor air standards by being California 93120 compliant.“Our new Plyboo Pro for use in kitchen cabinets provide a sleek, modern look while supporting a greener future,” said Stephen Sandor, head of the Plyboo Pro division. “We believe homeowners should have access to high-quality, stylish cabinetry that aligns with their values of sustainability and longevity, we will be working with cabinet shops to ensure this new material is available for use in kitchens.”Key features of Plyboo Pro products for kitchen cabinets include:• Sustainable Material: Sourced from fast-growing, responsibly harvested bamboo.• Durable Construction: Stronger than many traditional hardwoods, ensuring longevity.• Modern Aesthetic: Available in a range of natural finishes to complement various kitchen styles.• Customizable Designs: Various configurations to suit different kitchen layouts and storage needs.The Plyboo Pro bamboo plywood for kitchen cabinets is now available for order at www.plyboo.com and select retailers nationwide. Customers can explore different design options and finishes to create a kitchen space that is both stylish and environmentally responsible.Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Smith&Fong has manufactured and distributed bamboo plywood for over 35 years.For more information, product details, or media inquiries, please contact:

