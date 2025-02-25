Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Joan Serviss’ Nomination for Director of the Arizona Department of Housing

Background Historic investments and measurable progress Under Director Serviss’ leadership, the state broke ground on 4,155 affordable housing units in 2023 and 3,875 units in 2024 — the most in any two-year time period in Arizona.

Under Director Serviss’ leadership, the state has implemented historic investments in the Housing Trust Fund to lower the cost of housing for Arizonans, including creating more than 4,500 affordable units and 320 transitional housing units, and connecting 500 first-time homebuyers to down payment assistance.

Housing Trust Funds and Homeless Shelter and Services Funds have enabled: Housing Production: 3,579 new or rehabilitated affordable rental homes (with another ~1,000 to be approved in the coming weeks); 78 new permanently affordable Habitat for Humanity homes; 327 new transitional housing beds. Home Ownership: 500 first time home buyers through the Arizona is Home mortgage assistance program (which will reach 1,000 in the coming year thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act allocation in FY25) Crisis Response: 21,469 individuals assisted in their housing crisis; 8,533 individuals experiencing homelessness helped with expanded shelter capacity and services; 2,050 persons assisted with extreme weather response; 65 homeowners assisted with emergency home repairs to preserve their housing. Targeted Support: 16 new substance abuse recovery beds created; 9 local governments assisted with grants to perform affordable housing studies.

Swift, deliberate action by ADOH to support housing solutions across the state Director Serviss is capable and effective at tackling Arizona’s housing challenges. From Day 1, she has brought her expertise in housing policy and programs to lead the agency at a time when housing affordability is a top concern for Arizona residents.

Within months of assuming the role, Director Serviss moved to have ADOH forward-allocate all of its federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) for 2024. Between 2023 and 2024 credits, this generated 15 new affordable housing projects for 2023 (including 7 in rural communities which ties the agency record for rural awards set last year), which together translates to 1,049 new housing units throughout Arizona. In some past years, ADOH has forward-allocated a portion of the following year’s tax credits; this is the first time in state history that Arizona put 100% of the following year’s credits to work in the current year to fund development.

When the Legislature allocated much-needed resources to the Housing Trust Fund and Homeless Shelter and Services Fund in 2023, Director Serviss moved swiftly to allocate the funds not only across the state (over 40 of the 102 awards for projects and programs in rural areas) but also across the housing continuum (funding development of affordable housing, homeownership opportunities, and efforts to prevent housing insecurity).

She worked quickly to allocate $20 million in Homeless Shelter and Services Funds to local governments mere weeks after the budget was enacted in preparation for the brutal season of summer heat Arizona had seen. And in less than a year, Director Serviss and her team led 10 listening sessions to make sure these funds were responsive to community needs, and ultimately allocated the remaining $190 within a year—a breakneck pace rarely seen from this relatively small state agency. Widespread, bipartisan support Nearly 60 housing partners have expressed strong support for the confirmation for Director Joan Serviss to lead the Arizona Department of Housing.

