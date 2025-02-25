Governor announces partnership with BorderPlex Digital – Digital infrastructure campus represents $5 billion investment in Santa Teresa; expected to create 1,000 jobs

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today a partnership with BorderPlex Digital Assets, LLC that will position New Mexico as a leader in digital infrastructure to power the technology of tomorrow.

This partnership will bring 1,000 jobs to New Mexico, drive renewed investment in digital infrastructure, and spur economic growth in the region. The announcement includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the State of New Mexico and BorderPlex Digital Assets.

BorderPlex Digital’s first integrated Digital Infrastructure Campus will be constructed in Santa Teresa. The campus integrates power and water infrastructure with advanced manufacturing, logistics, and data center facilities. This transformational investment will spur economic development in Southern New Mexico and grow vital infrastructure systems to support global trade along the international border.

“This groundbreaking partnership further cements our reputation as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and global trade,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “By securing digital infrastructure today, New Mexico is investing in its economy to build a more prosperous tomorrow.”

“We firmly believe that the next wave of frontier tech belongs on the American frontier,” said Lanham Napier, Chairman of BorderPlex Digital Assets. “We’re thrilled to partner with Governor Lujan Grisham to build a Digital Infrastructure Campus in Santa Teresa.”

The BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus is an integrated hub, combining advanced manufacturing, data centers, utility and microgrid power generation, water treatment, industrial cooling, fiber, and computing infrastructure in a single location. The campus will serve as an economic engine for the community, providing jobs in construction, logistics, IT, and manufacturing, while driving significant investments in the local economy.

The BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus, which will break ground this year, will target data-heavy technology companies and trade-centric businesses.

BorderPlex Digital projects $5 billion in construction spending in the next decade, including $1.5 billion per year in IT equipment purchases and $230 million per year in manufacturing equipment. These substantive investments will also support local and statewide services, improving roads, infrastructure, and schools in Doña Ana County.

“The BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus will have a ripple effect across Southern New Mexico and the border region, boosting employment, driving new investment, supporting local businesses, and growing the region’s tax base,” said EDD Secretary-Designate Rob Black.

BorderPlex Digital is in discussions with state and local governments about other statutory incentives, including the High Wage Jobs Tax Credit, LEDA GRT Share, Industrial Revenue Bonds with Doña Ana County, and workforce training through the Job Training Incentive Program.

“The BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus is a game-changer for Santa Teresa,” said Davin Lopez, President & CEO of MVEDA. “Investment in critical infrastructure, new job opportunities, and solutions for clean water and reliable power have been at the top of our list for years. It’s precisely the type of development we’ve been working to attract – one that leverages innovation to strengthen our position as a key player in global trade.”

El Paso Electric has played a critical role in the formation of the Campus, working closely with BorderPlex Digital over the last two years to design the infrastructure required to support the region’s growth and development. BorderPlex Digital and El Paso Electric have entered into agreements to power this hub of innovation and bring about infrastructure growth and renewal.

“This partnership reflects El Paso Electric’s commitment to powering the region’s future. By collaborating with BorderPlex Digital, we’re not just providing power – we’re helping create integrated infrastructure that will serve as a model to advance economic development in the communities we serve,” said Kelly Tomblin, El Paso Electric President and CEO.

Orion Digital Infrastructure has agreed to provide integrated power and cooling infrastructure for the BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus, enabling faster deployment, accelerating the project timeline, and positioning the region to attract AI and high-performance computing investment. “By integrating power and cooling infrastructure on-site, we’re delivering a uniquely scalable and efficient solution tailored for AI and high-performance computing, strengthening grid reliability while accelerating investment in the community,” said Peter Gibson, Chairman of Orion Digital Infrastructure.

BorderPlex Digital is collaborating with New Mexico State University to explore solutions for water management. “NMSU is a nationally recognized leader in brackish water research and development,” said NMSU President Valerio Ferme. “Our expertise in this area and participation in this important project will directly support economic development in our region through research and testing, while contributing to the growth and development of a qualified and knowledgeable workforce.”

BorderPlex Digital will also partner with EPCOR to explore the feasibility of the development of a water desalination project in Santa Teresa. This partnership will support ongoing engagement with the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer’s investigation of the region’s brackish water resources. EPCOR, one of the largest private water providers in the Southwest, owns and operates numerous industrial water facilities and drinking water distribution networks across North America.

“Delivering sustainable and reliable water is critical to continued economic development in New Mexico, and EPCOR is pleased to work with our private and public partners to address the long-term water needs for this emerging industrial hub,” said Daniel Bailet, Vice President of Business Development for EPCOR.

BorderPlex Digital seeks to leverage and pilot cutting edge technologies in road construction, offering a stronger and temperature resistant alternative to traditional asphalt.

In addition to infrastructure improvements in Doña Ana County, the BorderPlex Digital Infrastructure Campus is in conversations with DACC and NMSU regarding how to support their academic efforts surrounding water management, technical training, and AI.

These collaborations illustrate the governor’s and BorderPlex Digital’s commitment to ensuring compliance with the Energy Transition Act through community-first project development.

Visit BorderPlex Digital to learn more.