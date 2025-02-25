NCDHHS Announces Experiential Learning and Opportunity Internship Program

NCDHHS is excited to announce the Experiential Learning and Opportunity Internship Program. This program allows sophomore, junior, senior and graduate students enrolled in a four-year college or graduate program located in North Carolina to participate in a 10-week internship working with professionals in NCDHHS.

The internship program is a workforce development initiative that supports our innovative approach to increase the number of professionals that support the state’s systems of care, including health educators, social workers, nurses, environmental health, management and leadership, health promotion, behavioral health and other areas in human services.

The program strives to provide interns with skill-based professional experiences in the health and human services field. The positions have broad requirements, such as the ability to engage and interact with internal and external partners; compile, assimilate and organize printed and electronic information; knowledge of data collection, organization to create reports, charts, and other materials; and the ability to present ideas clearly and effectively in written and verbal formats.

The 2025 summer cohort runs from June 2 through Aug. 8 and offers flexibility with onsite, remote or hybrid options. Undergraduate interns will be paid $20 per hour and graduate students $25 per hour. Interns work 40 hours per week Monday through Friday.

You can apply to the program by submitting the Summer 2025 Internship Interest Form. You must also email the NC State Government Application to ELOIP@dhhs.nc.gov by March 14.

NCDHHS will hold information sessions on March 5 and 6 from noon to 1 p.m. via Microsoft Teams to provide an overview of the internship program. You may register for one of the two informational sessions by completing the informational session form.