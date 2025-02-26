Manufacturing Data Leader Glassdome Opens Munich Office to Serve European Automotive Industry

Glassdome Logo Simon D. Kim, CEO and founder of Glassdome Tae Jin “TJ” Yoon, Managing Director of Glassdome GmbH

Glassdome’s new European office offers a critical resource for European automakers and companies looking to comply with the new EU Batteries Regulation

Our Munich office will help automakers respond to new battery regulations and many other requirements. Our technology lets manufacturers acquire data that in the past would never leave machines.” — Simon Kim, CEO and founder of Glassdome

MUNICH, GERMANY, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassdome , an industrial software company that acquires and analyzes manufacturing data, today announced the opening of a new German office in Munich to help serve European automotive businesses. Glassdome users get a single view of all their machines’ data, which can guide sustainability efforts and improve efficiency — capabilities that are critical for European automakers and companies looking to comply with the new EU Batteries Regulation, which will introduce strict reporting and sustainability requirements. Simultaneously, Glassdome also announced the appointment of Tae Jin “TJ” Yoon as managing director of Glassdome GmbH. Yoon will report directly to Simon Kim, the CEO and founder of Glassdome, based in the U.S. and Jinki Ham, Chief Business Officer based in Seoul, South Korea.“Our Munich office will help companies, particularly automakers, respond to new battery regulations and many other regulatory requirements,” Kim said. “Our technology helps manufacturers acquire data that in the past would never leave machines. This data can help companies calculate accurate product carbon footprints, run more sustainably, and become more efficient and profitable. TJ and his team will be a critical resource for companies facing declaration requirements and maximum limits on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and rechargeable industrial batteries.”Glassdome’s technology calculates product carbon footprint using data from factory floors, utilities, production management software, and more. In the past, machines couldn’t share data without complex MES systems, and only human operators had process visibility. Glassdome’s data can guide sustainability efforts and improve efficiency. Glassdome’s customers include automotive, batteries, electronics, plastics, aluminum, and food and beverage manufacturers.The EU Batteries Regulation will soon introduce declaration requirements, performance classes, and maximum limits on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and rechargeable industrial batteries. The industry is already working on solutions such as Digital Battery Passports, which will provide comprehensive disclosures needed to comply with EU regulations.The opening of the Munich office coincides with Glassdome’s new partnership with Siemens to simplify the product carbon footprint (PCF) assessment process for manufacturers. The partnership combines Glassdome’s capabilities in automating PCF monitoring, calculation, and reporting through data collection with Siemens’ SiGREEN data sharing and PCF management solution. The collaboration benefits manufacturers from all industries but is especially relevant for automotive and EV battery manufacturers with extensive supply chains.About GlassdomeGlassdome is an industrial software company with expertise in acquiring and analyzing data from manufacturing equipment. Glassdome uses a SaaS-based solution to guide manufacturers from data collection to monitoring to ongoing reporting, enabling them to obtain data from machines, transfer it to software, and access it. We empower manufacturers within the EV battery, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries to capture the untapped potential of data throughout the supply chain to achieve continuous operational efficiency improvement and meet regulatory environmental and emissions compliance.Founded in 2019 with deep roots in Silicon Valley and Korea, Glassdome is perfectly positioned to serve manufacturers that want to improve efficiency and meet or exceed green regulation requirements in one platform. Follow Glassdome on LinkedIn or learn more at https://glassdome.com

