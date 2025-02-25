The Figueroa Twins CJ Figueroa Riding Utah Mikah Figueroa Riding Virgin Utah

Twin Mountain Bikers Mikah & CJ Figueroa Aim for Championship Titles in 2025 After Strong Start to the Season

LADERA RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin mountain bikers Mikah and CJ Figueroa have entered the 2025 race season with strong performances, securing multiple podium finishes in the Kenda Cup Enduro Series and the Southridge USA Downhill Series (Cat 1 15-16 Expert Division). After finishing 1st and 2nd overall in the 2024 Kenda Cup Enduro Series, the brothers are setting their sights on further success in national and regional competitions this year.Training, Travel, and Community InvolvementDuring the off-season, Mikah and CJ focused on strength training and endurance development, spending time in the gym while continuing technical skill development on the trails. They also participated in a five-week training trip, traveling with family and fellow riders across mountain bike parks from Southern California to Canada, culminating at Whistler Mountain Bike Park just in time for Crankworx Whistler. The trip provided an opportunity to ride alongside professional athletes and international competitors, further enhancing their experience on world-class terrain.In addition to racing, Mikah and CJ remain active in the mountain biking community, participating in local trail-building projects in Laguna Beach, CA, and assisting younger riders with bike maintenance and skills development. Their efforts contribute to the preservation and growth of the sport at a grassroots level.2025 Season Goals & Competition ScheduleThe Figueroa twins have a competitive schedule planned for the year, with a primary focus on:Winning the Kenda Cup Enduro Series Overall TitleWinning the Southridge Downhill Series Overall TitleCompeting in select Monster Cup Downhill eventsPossible participation in the Sea Otter ClassicTheir results in the early season suggest they are on track to meet their competitive goals.Sponsorships and SupportMikah and CJ’s dedication to the sport has gained the support of several industry sponsors for the 2025 season. They are currently supported by:GT BicyclesMonster ArmyFox SuspensionShimanoMaxxisTroy Lee Designs (TLD)BetterBoltsFreedom CoastLoamPassThe twins also compete as part of Laguna Canyon Riders , a team committed to developing young riders in the sport.About Mikah & CJ FigueroaBased in South Orange County, CA, Mikah and CJ Figueroa have been competing in mountain biking from a young age. With a focus on downhill and enduro racing, they continue to refine their technical skills, endurance, and competitive strategies while balancing their education and community involvement.

