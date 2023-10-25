VISSLA New Seas V-Zip Wetsuit
ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vissla, in a groundbreaking collaboration, proudly introduces the NEW SEAS V-Zip wetsuit, marking a significant advancement in wetsuit design and technology.
Redefining wetsuit standards, the SEAS V-Zip offers superior sealing, ensuring an unparalleled zip entry that’s remarkably easy to use. Its unique design enhances shoulder movement, promising an improved paddling experience.
Highlights of the NEW SEAS V-Zip Wetsuit:
Unparalleled Flexibility: With a design prioritizing minimal layers, fewer seams, and the use of the brand's Recycled Ridiculous rubber, the wetsuit promises an exceptional range of motion. The stitch-less outer arm seams and 100% Feather-Foam composition deliver lightweight warmth and unmatched flexibility.
V-Zip Entry Innovation: A stretch zipper plus entry system, designed to increase range of motion around the neck and shoulders. This innovation makes the SEAS V-Zip easier to put on and take off than any chest-zip on the market, while completely sealing the entry to prevent flushing.
Durability Meets Warmth: Thermal Fever Fiber lining, coupled with triple glued, blind-stitched body seams and Vissla's super stretch full interior tape, ensures users stay warm while enjoying unrestricted movement.
Commitment to Sustainability: All recycled nylon jerseys are laminated using AquaA water-based lamination, ensuring an eco-friendly product without compromising quality. The wetsuit's Feather Foam, partially recycled, has high thermal retention properties and is crafted from a blend of upcycled oyster shells, tires, and neoprene scraps.
Available for both cool water ranges, the wetsuit comes in Graphite and Black:
3/2 variant (56-65°F/13-18°C) priced at $419.95
4/3 variant (51-58°F/10-14°C) priced at $439.95
5/4 variant (44-53°F/8-12°C) priced at $479.95
Vissla’s NEW SEAS V-Zip Wetsuit represents the future of wetsuit technology, combining flexibility, warmth, and sustainability.
For more information, press images or interviews, please contact care@vissla.com
Available at vissla.com and leading surf shops.
About Vissla:
Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of creators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surfing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality.
Mike Figueroa
Vissla
+1 949-769-3700
email us here
NEW SEAS V-ZIP WETSUIT