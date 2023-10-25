Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,566 in the last 365 days.

VISSLA New Seas V-Zip Wetsuit

Vissla New Seas Wetsuit Flat lay

Cole Housmand in our Vissla New Seas Wetsuit

Vissla New Seas Closeup

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vissla, in a groundbreaking collaboration, proudly introduces the NEW SEAS V-Zip wetsuit, marking a significant advancement in wetsuit design and technology.

Redefining wetsuit standards, the SEAS V-Zip offers superior sealing, ensuring an unparalleled zip entry that’s remarkably easy to use. Its unique design enhances shoulder movement, promising an improved paddling experience.

Highlights of the NEW SEAS V-Zip Wetsuit:

Unparalleled Flexibility: With a design prioritizing minimal layers, fewer seams, and the use of the brand's Recycled Ridiculous rubber, the wetsuit promises an exceptional range of motion. The stitch-less outer arm seams and 100% Feather-Foam composition deliver lightweight warmth and unmatched flexibility.

V-Zip Entry Innovation: A stretch zipper plus entry system, designed to increase range of motion around the neck and shoulders. This innovation makes the SEAS V-Zip easier to put on and take off than any chest-zip on the market, while completely sealing the entry to prevent flushing.

Durability Meets Warmth: Thermal Fever Fiber lining, coupled with triple glued, blind-stitched body seams and Vissla's super stretch full interior tape, ensures users stay warm while enjoying unrestricted movement.

Commitment to Sustainability: All recycled nylon jerseys are laminated using AquaA water-based lamination, ensuring an eco-friendly product without compromising quality. The wetsuit's Feather Foam, partially recycled, has high thermal retention properties and is crafted from a blend of upcycled oyster shells, tires, and neoprene scraps.

Available for both cool water ranges, the wetsuit comes in Graphite and Black:
3/2 variant (56-65°F/13-18°C) priced at $419.95
4/3 variant (51-58°F/10-14°C) priced at $439.95
5/4 variant (44-53°F/8-12°C) priced at $479.95

Vissla’s NEW SEAS V-Zip Wetsuit represents the future of wetsuit technology, combining flexibility, warmth, and sustainability.

For more information, press images or interviews, please contact care@vissla.com

Available at vissla.com and leading surf shops.

About Vissla:
Vissla is a brand that represents creative freedom, a forward-thinking philosophy, and a generation of creators and innovators. We embrace the modern do-it-yourself attitude within surf culture, performance surfing, and craftsmanship. This is a surf-everything and ride-anything mentality.

Mike Figueroa
Vissla
+1 949-769-3700
email us here

NEW SEAS V-ZIP WETSUIT

You just read:

VISSLA New Seas V-Zip Wetsuit

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more