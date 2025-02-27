New Jersey Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

From March 3 to 9 during Divorce With Respect Week® Collaborative Divorce professionals in New Jersey are offering free 30 minute consultations.

It empowers people as they're going through a really powerless situation in life because suddenly couples could have a true say in how they wanted divorce to look” — Kiebler-Brogan

NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --New Jersey Council of Collaborative Practice Groups President Andrea Mackaronis and members Heidi Kiebler-Brogan and Stacey Udell were recently guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and features divorce professionals discussing the options that people have for how they divorce.“The Collaborative Divorce process is very different from litigation,” said Andrea Mackaronis, a Collaborative Divorce attorney. “In New Jersey Collaborative Divorce is a non litigation tactic so we help set up a divorce team for clients which typically involves the parties having their own collaborative trained attorney. We like to use a divorce coach in every case. I think it's essential to the process and really what makes it so much more effective than traditional mediation or litigation.”From March 3 to 9 during Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in New Jersey are offering free 30 minute consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them“I was just absolutely amazed and so relieved to find out that there was this process out there for couples and families I was working with,” said Kiebler-Brogan, a divorce coach and mental health professional. “It empowers people as they're going through a really powerless situation in life because suddenly couples could have a true say in how they wanted divorce to look and they could get their needs and desires met. I’m really grateful it exists and people are starting to learn about it. It has kind of been a hidden secret.”“I went to a collaborative training in 2011 and immediately knew I wanted to be a part of this movement,” said Udell. “As a financial professional I always tell my clients I want you to spend your money on your children rather than me and that's kind of my motto. I don't want couples to be fighting over money.”Formed in 2010, New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups is a nonprofit organization of attorneys, mental health professionals and divorce financial specialists that are committed to the Collaborative Divorce process. The organization was started to promote collaborative law in family matters throughout New Jersey. Visit https://collaboratenj.org to learn more about New Jersey Council Of Collaborative Practice Groups.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/new-jersey-council-of-collaborative-practice-groups-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about peaceful options for divorce like the no-court Collaborative Divorce process. To find a divorce professional near you and to schedule a free consultation go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

