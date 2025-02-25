Attorney General’s Office Announces Departure of Communications Director Madeline Sieren

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced the departure of Communications Director Madeline Sieren, who served in the position since June of 2023. Communications staff will be taking over future press inquiries.

“Maddie has been a dedicated member of my senior team and has directly contributed to my office’s success over the last two years,” said Attorney General Bailey. “She is a talented professional and I look forward to following her accomplishments as she continues to achieve at the highest levels.”

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to tell the world about the fantastic work being done by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office,” said Madeline Sieren. “I joined the office as a junior communications staffer eager to amplify then-Attorney General Schmitt’s efforts to protect our constitutional rights, and went on to lead Attorney General Bailey’s communications operation for the last two years. I am incredibly grateful for my time here, and look forward to seeing the amazing work Attorney General Bailey and his team continue to do.”

Members of the press should direct all future press correspondence to press@ago.mo.gov .