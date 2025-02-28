Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Elevates Procurement with OpenGov

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with manual proposal evaluations and outdated, fragmented systems, leadership at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) sought a modern procurement solution to streamline operations and boost efficiency. They found the perfect partner in OpenGov, a trusted provider known for delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance government operations.As one of the nation’s largest water and wastewater utilities, WSSC serves over 1.9 million residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. In their search for a procurement platform, WSSC prioritized a solution that could increase vendor engagement, improve decision-making with advanced analytics, and integrate seamlessly with existing systems. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to drive efficiency across the entire procurement process, allowing the Commission to move beyond simple automation and implement strategic improvements for long-term success.By adopting OpenGov Procurement, WSSC anticipates a more transparent and efficient procurement process. The software empowers staff with real-time analytics for smarter decision-making while eliminating redundant workflows that slow down operations. Additionally, improved vendor engagement and increased competition will help ensure the Commission secures the best value for ratepayers and stakeholders.WSSC joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

