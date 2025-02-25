Program offers one-stop option to wide range of resources for Veterans

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

For many Veterans, the transition to civilian life comes with challenges.

The Veterans Community Support (VCS) Program by Your Next Mission provides a comprehensive one-on-one support program to address the unique needs of Veterans and their families, and its services range from transition, education, employment, career mentorship, financial wellness, health care, homelessness, mental health, suicide prevention, VA benefits, Veteran special support and Veteran Wellness.

Why VCS matters

Veterans and their families should not have to face life challenges alone. The VCS Program provides a one-stop option to tap into problem solving assistance and it leverages Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) to address needs across a broad spectrum. Tackling life stressors helps improve overall well-being and reduces compounding distress for Veterans and their families.

How VCS works

Upon enrollment, a VCS representative reaches out within 1 – 2 business days to schedule a one-on-one consultation. The VCS representative develops a plan to address identified needs. The VCS representative personally assists in problem solving or conducts an introduction with one or more partnered VSOs to address each specific need of the Veteran. The VCS representative remains in contact until needs are met or assistance is no longer needed.

Testimonials

“VCS helped me problem solve an ongoing bank and merchant accounting discrepancy. They ultimately reached out to the bank’s corporate military affairs division to request additional support on my behalf. The bank’s special action team looked over the case, identified the discrepancy, and gave me a permanent credit for the entire transaction amount. I am thankful for VCS’s assistance throughout this entire process; I probably never would have gotten to this point without it.” – AP

“I was unsure how to navigate from civilian employment back to federal employment until I found Your Next Mission® – VCS Program. The VCS representative was efficient and knowledgeable. They connected me with an organization that coached me on how to transition my civilian resume to a federal resume that met OPM standards. Thanks to VCS, I secured a job and feel confident about my future. I’m incredibly grateful for their assistance.” – MD

“I couldn’t be more thankful the Your Next Mission® – VCS Program. When my spouse was unable to work in the civilian sector, their team offered the resources I needed. With their help, they connected me to an organization that updated my resume, another organization that provided my family with free mental health support, and another organization that specialized in assisting Veteran spouses find meaningful employment. Their connections to Veteran resources made all the difference in my family’s transition, and I highly recommend their services to any Veteran family member in need.” – KS

Note: This is not a crisis hotline and it is not intended to replace professional mental health care. If experiencing a mental health emergency, dial 988 and press 1.