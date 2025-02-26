Big Rock Creek Expands Glamping Offerings with Stunning New A-Frame Built by Schrock Builders

A Frame exterior at Big Rock Creek A Frame interior at Big Rock Creek queen sized bed A Frame with Table and Apple Computer @ Big Rock Creek

Big Rock Creek debuts a stunning A-Frame cabin by Schrock Builders, offering a cozy yet luxurious glamping experience starting February 28, 2025.

Schrock Builders has done an incredible job crafting a structure that not only complements the natural beauty of our property but also enhances the unique lodging experiences we offer.” — Becky Lindblom

SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Rock Creek , the premier outdoor retreat destination in Wisconsin, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its glamping portfolio: a beautifully crafted A-Frame cabin built by Schrock Builders of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. This one-of-a-kind structure blends modern comfort with rustic charm, offering guests an unparalleled nature escape. The A-Frame will be available for rent beginning February 28, 2025.Set amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Big Rock Creek, this new A-Frame cabin is designed to provide a cozy yet luxurious stay. With its signature triangular silhouette, soaring ceilings, and expansive windows that invite the outdoors in, guests will experience a perfect harmony between comfort and wilderness. Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a peaceful retreat, or an adventure-filled weekend, this cabin is set to become a favorite among glamping enthusiasts.“We are beyond excited to introduce this A-Frame to our guests,” said Becky Lindblom, General Manager at Big Rock Creek. “Schrock Builders has done an incredible job crafting a structure that not only complements the natural beauty of our property but also enhances the unique lodging experiences we offer. This is more than just a place to stay—it’s an immersive escape into nature.”Schrock Builders, a highly regarded construction company specializing in high-quality custom builds, brought their expertise and craftsmanship to this project, ensuring that the A-Frame meets the highest standards of durability and design. Their attention to detail and commitment to excellence have resulted in a space that is both functional and aesthetically stunning.Located just a short drive from the Twin Cities, Big Rock Creek has gained a reputation for offering exceptional outdoor experiences, including camping, glamping, event hosting, and seasonal attractions like Miracle at Big Rock. The addition of the A-Frame cabin is part of the venue’s continued efforts to expand its luxury lodging options and provide guests with unique ways to enjoy the natural beauty of the region.Reservations for the A-Frame cabin open immediately, with stays available beginning February 28, 2025. Guests can book their experience at www.bigrockcreekwi.com or follow Big Rock Creek on social media for exclusive sneak peeks and updates.

