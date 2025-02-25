Southbound I-17 closed this weekend (Feb. 28-March 3) near SR 74

Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74 and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and Dove Valley Road also closed. Drivers should use the detour route on westbound SR 74 and avoid streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic. Detour

: Southbound I-17 traffic will detour west on State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17.

Note

:

Using the primary detour will limit delays for you and others

, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).

