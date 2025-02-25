Southbound I-17 closed this weekend (Feb. 28-March 3) near SR 74
PHOENIX – A stretch of southbound Interstate 17 between State Route 74 and Loop 303 in north Phoenix will be closed this weekend, Feb. 28-March 3, as highway crews work to finish a much-needed pavement improvement project.
This is the last scheduled weekend closure for the Arizona Department of Transportation's I-17 project. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider adjusting travel schedules to avoid delays while the following closure is in place:
- Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74 and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74 and Dove Valley Road also closed. Drivers should use the detour route on westbound SR 74 and avoid streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic. Detour: Southbound I-17 traffic will detour west on State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use eastbound Loop 303 to return to I-17. Note: Using the primary detour will limit delays for you and others, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only). Also Consider: Traffic is usually lighter during early morning or later at night.
The I-17 project between Happy Valley Road and SR 74 has removed the old, worn top layer of asphalt pavement, and the concrete pavement beneath it has undergone a treatment known as diamond grinding.
The improvement work has created a safer, smoother and longer lasting surface along 6 miles of I-17 north of Happy Valley Road. Recent work has focused on the replacement of steel bridge deck joints that span the width of the freeway. The project started last May.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
