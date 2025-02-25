Cleaning by Jen Celebrates 11 Years of Excellence in Home Cleaning Services

Cleaning by Jen Cleaning by Jen - Some of our staff Some more of our favorite people

Local cleaning company Cleaning by Jen is proud to announce its 11th anniversary serving the Chesterfield and surrounding Michigan communities.

. "Our success comes from a simple philosophy—treating each home as if it were our own"” — Jen Jones

CHESTERFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cleaning company Cleaning by Jen is proud to announce its 11th anniversary serving the Chesterfield and surrounding Michigan communities. What started as a small cleaning operation has blossomed into one of the area's most trusted home cleaning services, boasting over 190 five-star Google reviews.

"When I started this company 11 years ago, I never imagined the incredible journey ahead," says founder and owner Jen Jones. "Our success comes from a simple philosophy—treating each home as if it were our own. We're not just cleaning houses; we're helping families create peaceful spaces in their busy lives."

Cleaning by Jen offers a comprehensive range of services including regular home cleaning, deep cleaning, move in/move out cleaning, and much more. Their tailored approach recognizes that no two homes or clients are alike, allowing them to create customized cleaning solutions for each client's specific needs. "What truly makes me proud after 11 years isn't just the number of homes we've cleaned, but the relationships we've built with our clients," Jones adds. "Many of our first customers are still with us today, which speaks volumes about the trust we've established and the quality we deliver."

The company's reputation for reliability and thoroughness stems from their rigorous hiring and training process. All employees undergo comprehensive background checks, reference verification, a two-step interview process, and hands-on training to ensure they meet the company's high standards. "Trust is the foundation of our business," explains Jones. "We understand that inviting someone into your home requires tremendous confidence in their character and abilities. That's why we've invested so heavily in building a team that truly represents our values."

As Cleaning by Jen celebrates this milestone, the company remains committed to its core mission: creating clean, healthy environments that give clients more time to focus on what matters most. "Many of us desire a home free of debris and clutter but don't have the time, patience, or ability to do it all," says Jones. "We're here to do the heavy lifting so our clients can spend more time doing the things they love."

For more information about Cleaning by Jen or to schedule a cleaning service, visit www.cleaningbyjen.com, call (586) 648-0510, or email info@cleaningbyjen.com.

About Cleaning by Jen

Cleaning by Jen provides premium home cleaning services throughout Chesterfield, Michigan, and surrounding areas. The company believes that a clean and uncluttered home offers peace of mind, which is much needed in today's fast-paced world. Their cleaning methods are designed to meet each individual home's needs with utmost care and attention to detail. All staff members undergo comprehensive background checks and thorough training to ensure the highest quality service and client satisfaction.

Contact Information:

Jen Jones

(586) 648-0510

info@cleaningbyjen.com

www.cleaningbyjen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.