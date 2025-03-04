3DR Labs and Strings partner to advance medical imaging workflows with intelligent automation

This partnership enables us to deliver more efficient workflows, facilitate the clinical integration of AI into the imaging workflow, and drive better outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.” — Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DR Labs, the market leader in medical imaging post-processing services, and Strings, an AI-powered enterprise solution for workload monitoring and automation, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance 3D post-processing and AI-driven workflows in medical imaging. By combining 3DR Labs’ expertise in advanced imaging with Strings’ cutting-edge automation technology, this collaboration aims to improve quality, speed, and efficiency of medical imaging workflows."This partnership enables us to deliver more efficient workflows, facilitate the clinical integration of AI into the imaging workflow, and drive better outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we are poised to transform the future of medical imaging and significantly improve patient care. We are thrilled to welcome Strings to 3DR’s AI Labs, a clinical workflow solution that connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation" said Mike Jackman, CEO of 3DR Labs.Strings, renowned for its innovative capabilities in enterprise workflow, application, and infrastructure monitoring and optimization, brings unique expertise that complements 3DR’s mission. Together, the companies will work towards creating seamless, automated solutions that reduce the burden on healthcare professionals and enhance diagnostic outcomes.3DR Labs, the market leader in the medical imaging space, offers advanced 3D visualization and clinical AI workflow solutions to imaging departments nationwide. Through a unique combination of human intelligence and automation, clinicians and radiologists receive the insights they need to accurately and efficiently diagnose their patients.“3DR has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to a broad range of healthcare organizations, and we are excited to introduce Strings to further enhance their capabilities,” said Jef Williams, CEO of Strings.This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey towards advanced medical imaging solutions. By harnessing the power of AI and automation, 3DR and Strings are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical imaging, enhancing patient outcomes and driving innovation in healthcare.About 3DR Labs3DRLabs. Advanced 3D Imaging - Innovative Technology, Seamless Solutions, Trusted Partner.Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC provides round-the-clock access to more than 250 expert radiologic technologists, cutting-edge imaging software, and advanced clinical AI workflow solutions. 3DR's AI Labs, a vendor agnostic services platform, connects imaging departments to a gateway of 3D workflow automation, delivering quality, speed, and efficiency within medical imaging systems. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to over a thousand hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes.3DR Labs also offers Imaging Excellence Advisory Services where our expert imaging advisors provide creative, practical, and sustainable solutions for your most difficult department challenges. With 3DR Labs, hospital imaging leaders have access to a high level of expertise and experience a truly collaborative relationship.For more information, please visit https://3drlabs.com About StringsStrings, a cutting-edge AI solution, transforms workload management by learning, predicting, and automating both human and data tasks. Specializing in healthcare, Strings' groundbreaking technology delivers the effort equivalent of 3.5 full-time resources on average, liberating teams to focus on high-impact, value-driven initiatives. With Strings, healthcare teams, from providers to IT and administrators, can effortlessly enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.stringsdata.com Media Relations Contact:Strings:Email: info@stringsdata.comPhone: 888-694-3933

