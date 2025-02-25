Visit of Ms Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, 25 February to 1 March 2025

Ms Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, will visit Singapore from 25 February to 1 March 2025 under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Visitors Programme (VP).

Director Holla-Maini will attend the Global Space Technology Convention and Exhibition (GSTCE) 2025, including the launch ceremony of the Earth Observation Initiative. She will also meet senior officials from the Singapore Government, visit the NTU Earth Observatory of Singapore, the ST Engineering Hub, as well as SpeQtral’s Quantum Networks Experience Centre. Director Holla-Maini will also engage local companies and students.

