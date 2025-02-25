Council Approves Executive Regulation to Establish Building Energy Performance Standards

MARYLAND, February 25 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

The regulation sets requirements for new construction to produce clean energy and make existing buildings more energy efficient

The Montgomery County Council voted on a regulation today to approve Executive Regulation 17-23AM, Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS). The measure, which is needed to implement Bill 16-21, establishes regulations on energy performance standards for certain building types within the County.

“Despite President Donald Trump withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, Montgomery County will remain on the forefront of addressing the climate crisis we are experiencing globally and locally,” said Councilmember Evan Glass, chair of the Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee and a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. “While investments in public transit have greatly reduced our greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, this regulation will help us further bend the curve on the 52 percent of countywide carbon emissions that still emanate from buildings.”

“The discussions and forums I led with businesses and residents over the last year resulted in revised rules by the Department of Environmental Protection and a game-changing financial commitment from the Montgomery County Green Bank, which will use funding received from the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to assist homeowners’ associations and property owners invest in greener infrastructure. I am proud of the monumental work undertaken by the Transportation and Environment Committee and am determined to continue making progress to meet our ambitious climate goals,” Glass continued.

The regulation sets Energy Use Intensity (EUI) performance standards for building groups, defines how renewable energy will be incorporated into performance metrics and defines the elements required in Building Performance Improvement Plans (BPIPs).

Buildings covered under BEPS, which includes most buildings 25,000 square feet or longer, account for approximately 30 percent of the County’s building emissions and approximately 15 percent of total Countywide emissions.

“Today we took a historic step forward to advance our climate change and public health goals by adopting our Building Energy Performance Regulations,” Council President Kate Stewart said. “Over the last year, the Council worked in partnership with our Department of Environmental Protection and community stakeholders to make thoughtful revisions to the regulations to ensure we have regulations in place that work for our whole community.”

“These regulations are the product of a yearlong process of working with and listening to all stakeholders,” Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe said. “We needed to ensure that our property owners have a viable opportunity to implement BEPS and help the County meet and exceed its decarbonization goals. I want to thank the Department of Environmental Protection for their dedication to working through each and every issue with the many interested parties involved.”

The TE Committee held seven discussions on Executive Regulation 17-23AM over the past year to review and address feedback from stakeholder groups, including hospitals, affordable housing providers, the life sciences sector, representatives of multi-family housing, representatives from the faith community, The Montgomery County Green Bank, Maryland state agencies and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Following committee review, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) developed modifications to the regulation based on the feedback received and additional benchmarking information. The County Executive transmitted modifications to the regulation on Jan. 22, 2025.

The committee recommended approval with the modifications transmitted by the County Executive, and the Council discussed the regulation on Feb. 11. The amended regulation provides additional flexibility to covered building owners to comply with BEPS while still obtaining significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

The specific targets established in Executive Regulation 17-23AM can be found in the staff report.

# # #