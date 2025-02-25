Submit Release
Premier Houston Thanks Premier Furey for Service

CANADA, February 25 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announced today, February 25, that he will leave office later this year.

Premier Furey led the people of Newfoundland and Labrador through challenging times, and our region is thankful for his service.

Together, we created the Atlantic Physician Registry, opposed the federal carbon tax and worked together on a Team Canada approach to the threat of U.S. tariffs.

I want to thank Andrew for his friendship and collaborative approach and wish him, Allison and his family all the best in their future.

