Fundy Software Launches New Direct Credit Offering, Helping Photographers Save and Earn More

Direct ordering not only avoids costly print mistakes, now allows photographers to be more profitable with each print order.

PORTLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc., creators of Fundy Designer , with integrated AI, AutoDesign, and patented protected DropZones, the leader in design and IPS software for professional photographers, is excited to announce the launch of Fundy Direct Credit. This new offering is designed to give photographers a smarter way to save money and boost profitability through Fundy Direct Ordering, Fundy Designer’s seamless platform facilitating fast, easy, printing with built-in safeguards to avoid costly errors directly to select labs.Starting today, photographers can pre-purchase Fundy Direct Credit at a 15% discount, a special launch offering available through March 5th, thereafter at a reduced discount. This credit can be used for ordering albums, wall art, studio magazines and cards through Fundy Direct, giving photographers the ability to lock in savings in advance and use the credit whenever they are ready to place an order."We’re always looking for ways to make our photographers' businesses more efficient and profitable," said Andrew Funderburg, Founder of Fundy Software. "Fundy Direct Credit is the perfect example of this. By allowing photographers to pre-purchase credit at a discount, we’re giving them the ability to plan ahead, save more, and earn more—whether they're placing an order today or preparing for the busy season."How It WorksUsing Fundy Direct Credit is easy:1. Log into your MyFundy account.2. Pre-purchase credit in amounts between $100 and $1,000, all at a 15% discount.3. Use the credit anytime to place orders for albums, wall art, or cards via Fundy Direct.There are no hidden fees or strings attached—just simple, straightforward savings.Why Photographers Should Take AdvantageThe real value of Fundy Direct Credit lies in the ability to stack discounts. Photographers can combine the 15% discount from Fundy Direct Credit with any current promotions from album companies, such as Miller’s Lab, to maximize savings even further. This allows photographers to offer more competitive prices to clients, enhance profit margins, and increase the overall value of their business."Think of it as an investment in your future," continued Funderburg. "By purchasing Fundy Direct Credit now, photographers are setting themselves up for greater savings and higher profits down the line—whether they’re ordering for immediate needs or preparing for future work."Get Started TodayPhotographers can get started by logging into their MyFundy account to lock in the 15% discount before the offer expires on March 5th. This new offering is yet another way Fundy Software is helping photographers streamline their workflow, save money, and enhance their profitability with every client.For those new to Fundy Designer, a free trial is available to explore the full suite of tools that Fundy Software offers.About Fundy SoftwareFounded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Design for Me, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, AI beat matching slideshows and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial.For more information, visit www.fundy.com

