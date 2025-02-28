Starkville, MS Ditches Outdated Systems for OpenGov Permitting & Licensing

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Facing mounting frustration from applicants and burnt-out staff due to an outdated, manual permitting system, Starkville leadership sought a modern solution that could streamline workflows and enhance accessibility. They found the right partner in OpenGov, a trusted provider known for its innovative technology and exceptional customer support.Staff struggled with limited online access, unhelpful support, and a lack of GIS-based location tools in their legacy permitting software. In their search for a new system, City leadership prioritized a solution that would offer seamless online permitting, consistent payment processing fees, and the flexibility to update documents and applications as needed. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to integrate GIS for right-of-way permits and its commitment to ongoing customer support.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Starkville staff anticipates a dramatic improvement in efficiency and service delivery. The system will empower them with the ability to customize applications based on location, reducing the need for manual interventions, while ensuring businesses and residents can submit and track applications through an intuitive online portal. Additionally, the increased automation and support will relieve staff workload, allowing them to focus on higher-priority projects.The City of Starkville joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.