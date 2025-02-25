Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: February 25, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Pavement Rehabilitation Project in Village of Clinton, Oneida County Open House Set for Thursday, March 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Kirkland Town Hall The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, March 6, pertaining to an upcoming pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 12B and State Route 412 in the Village of Clinton and town of Kirkland, Oneida County. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Kirkland Town Hall at 3699 NY-12B, Clinton. The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the projects. No formal presentation is planned. Plans call for the reconstruction of the intersection of State Route 12B and State Route 412 (College Street) and pavement rehabilitation along State Route 12B through the village to improve resiliency and enhance safety. Construction is expected to start in Spring of 2025. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

