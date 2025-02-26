SCCG Management Joins Forces with iGC Africa 2025 to Power the Continent’s Biggest Gaming Summit

SCCG Management Joins Forces with iGC Africa

SCCG Management and iGC Africa invite industry professionals, investors, and innovators to register for this historic summit

Our partnership with iGC Africa is a testament to our commitment to supporting operators, technology providers, and investors in unlocking the vast potential of this region” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s iGaming industry is on the brink of a major breakthrough—and iGC Africa 2025 is the catalyst for that change. SCCG Management, a global leader in gaming advisory and consulting, has partnered with iGC Africa to launch the continent’s most significant gaming summit.

This landmark event, taking place from May 26-29, 2025, at the Marrakesh Parc Expo, Circuit International de Marrakesh, Morocco, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders from across the globe. The iGC Africa 2025 Summit is set to be the premier gathering for gaming operators, affiliates, suppliers, investors, and media professionals, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into Africa’s rapidly growing iGaming sector.

With over 12,000 attendees, more than 100 speakers, over 400 exhibitors, and upwards of 20 networking events spread across 15,000+ square meters, this event will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation in the African gaming industry.

Marrakesh, chosen for its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, provides an ideal setting for fostering global business relationships. With its evolving gaming landscape, favorable business environment, and streamlined visa requirements, Morocco offers an attractive entry point for stakeholders seeking to expand in Africa.

As the driving force behind this groundbreaking summit, iGC Africa is committed to redefining the gaming industry in Africa. Through this partnership, SCCG will contribute its expertise to enhance content, foster strategic collaborations, and shape critical discussions on the industry’s future.

“iGC Africa 2025 is not just another gaming summit—it’s a movement to open Africa’s iGaming sector to the world. By breaking down barriers and fostering meaningful collaborations, we are creating a future where Africa is a key player in the global gaming industry. This partnership with SCCG Management brings unparalleled expertise to the table, ensuring that this event delivers unmatched value to all participants.” — Alexandra Cernescu, Founder & CEO, iGC Africa

SCCG Management has long been at the forefront of driving gaming expansion in Africa, leveraging its expertise to provide tailored advisory services that help operators and technology providers navigate complex regulatory environments, access key markets, and optimize operations.

“The African gaming market is one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing sectors in the world. Our partnership with iGC Africa is a testament to our commitment to supporting operators, technology providers, and investors in unlocking the vast potential of this region,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management. “By leveraging our extensive expertise and global network, we are dedicated to making iGC Africa 2025 the most impactful gaming summit the continent has ever seen.”

SCCG Management and iGC Africa invite industry professionals, investors, and innovators to register for this historic summit and gain firsthand access to the most influential figures in gaming. The event will feature insights from expert speakers on key industry trends, market entry strategies, and regulatory frameworks. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest innovations in iGaming, sports betting, AI-powered CRM, gamification, and geolocation technology. Business development sessions will provide tailored opportunities for operators, affiliates, and gaming suppliers looking to expand their footprint in Africa.

For more information and to register, visit https://igcafrica.com/



iGC Africa

iGC Africa is a global gaming community platform that connects industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across multiple regions. Focused on fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, iGC Africa’s events provide unparalleled opportunities to explore emerging markets, develop strategic partnerships, and stay ahead of industry trends.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.