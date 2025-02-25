CBP Officers Seize $872K in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry; Driver, Passenger Arrested

LAREDO, Texas—As the Laredo community gathered to celebrate President George Washington’s birthday with several different events around town this weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers seized a significant load of cocaine valued at more than $872,000 in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain razor-sharp focus and that attention to detail combined with the effective utilization of technology resulted in a significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s ongoing commitment to upholding CBP’s border security mission and keeping our communities safe.”

Packages containing 65 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by a 43-year-old female U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon closer further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 25 packages containing 65 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $872,777.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and a male 54-year-old Mexican citizen passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

