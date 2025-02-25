CBP Officers Seize Over $900K in Cocaine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $930,400 of cocaine in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños.

“Our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing more than 70 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On Feb. 22, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer selected the vehicle for inspection which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in officers extracting a total of 28 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 70.28 pounds (31.88 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

