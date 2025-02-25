Green cities: uniting communities and decision-makers for the future of UK treescapes

Engaging communities and policymakers

The event showcased the project’s interdisciplinary approach, incorporating environmental science, social science, arts and humanities, and economics to emphasize trees’ multifaceted value. Beyond their ecological role, trees hold immense cultural and social significance while contributing to net-zero targets and biodiversity conservation.

The discussions highlighted how trees shape daily life, mental and physical wellbeing and neighbourhood identity. Project participants from Cardiff, York and Milton Keynes shared personal stories, reinforcing that trees are more than just greenery – they serve as cultural and emotional landmarks. A key issue raised was the reactive nature of tree management, where social and cultural values are often considered only after conflicts arise, such as tree removals or urban development projects. The event encouraged urban planners, policymakers and environmental groups to integrate these insights into decision-making frameworks, ensuring local voices shape urban greening strategies. The project drew on storytelling activities to create a narrative of the future treescape for each city, illustrating the outcomes that local people prioritise and the actions that need to be taken to achieve them.

Storytelling, innovation and economic value

Using citizen storytelling and spatial mapping techniques, the research team explored whether personal and community connections to trees could be represented geographically. Findings showed that larger, older trees were valued for their history and symbolism, while trees in parks and near homes were essential for wellbeing and social interaction. Mapping this value could help urban planners prioritize tree protection and planting. The technique provided a tangible way to integrate public sentiment into urban planning decisions while validating citizens’ lived experiences and strengthening tree advocacy efforts. Although it is difficult to capture all social and cultural values—such as the significance of trees as memorials or landmarks and the personal connections individuals may form with them for various reasons—this serves as a starting point for engaging community voices.

This project also examined the financial value of trees using the Capital Asset Value Method﻿ (CAVAT), which assesses a tree’s worth based on factors such as size, species, condition, cost of replacement and ecosystem services like flood prevention. CAVAT-baseline has been used to assess over 400,000 trees﻿ in Milton Keynes. However, the team recognized that CAVAT alone does not capture trees’ full social and cultural importance. To address this, they recommend developing a remote sensing adaptation of CAVAT, enabling a large-scale assessment of a city’s tree canopy. This approach integrates remote sensing data with storytelling initiatives to map and highlight social and cultural value tied to particular tree characteristics or locations.

By integrating these approaches, the project aims to identify areas where tree cover – and its financial and socio-cultural benefits – require attention, ultimately supporting more effective urban planning and management.