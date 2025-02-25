A Taste of Culture, Nutrition, and Innovation through Entrepreneurship and Digital Transformation: Destina Mensah, Ghana

To aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women, Destina says to continue learning and enhancing their skills.

There is a difference between being an illiterate [person] starting a business and a person who has had a bit of education”, she says.

Education and knowledge will help entrepreneurs operate effectively and to seek further knowledge.

Destina also emphasizes the importance of embracing technology, which is indispensable in today’s business landscape.

If you can't operate a laptop or [word processing and spreadsheet apps], how are you able to keep records?” she asks. “You won't be able to get the kind of investors that you need.”

Finally, Destina advises young entrepreneurs to write down why they are in the business, and what their driving force is.

If you start a business, write your purpose down, your vision, why you are in business. … When [the] opportunity comes, you are able to better engage. … [And] when everything seems to be going against you, [the] why … will keep you moving.” —Destina Mensah, UNITAR alumna, Ghana

For Destina, that driving force is in bringing good nutrition to people and seeing the joy it gives.