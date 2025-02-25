Hill Country Animal League Advocates for Pet Health on World Spay Day

Promoting Affordable Pet Care: HCAL Advocates for Spay and Neuter Awareness on World Spay Day

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) proudly joins animal welfare organizations worldwide in recognizing World Spay Day today, February 25, 2025. As a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation through affordable spay and neuter services, HCAL reaffirms its commitment to improving the lives of pets and their owners in the Texas Hill Country.

Spaying and neutering play a crucial role in preventing unwanted litters, reducing the number of homeless animals, and improving pet health. Every year, over 6.3 million animals enter shelters across the country, with approximately 920,000 being euthanized due to overcrowding (ASPCA). A single unspayed female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in just six years, while an unspayed cat can contribute to 420,000 kittens in the same time frame (Humane Society). By promoting accessible and affordable spay/neuter options, HCAL aims to be part of the solution.

“Spaying and neutering are fundamental to responsible pet ownership and a humane way to control the pet population,” said Becky Forrest, Executive Director of HCAL. “On World Spay Day, we encourage pet owners to take action to prevent unnecessary litters and ensure their pets live healthier lives.”

HCAL offers low-cost spay and neuter services to pet owners, shelters, and rescue groups. In 2024 alone, HCAL performed nearly 8,000 spay and neuter surgeries, preventing thousands of potential unwanted litters and reducing the number of animals entering local shelters. Through its Spay It Forward program, HCAL also provides financial assistance to low-income pet owners, making essential veterinary care accessible to all.

To mark World Spay Day, HCAL is hosting an awareness campaign on social media, sharing educational resources, success stories, and ways the community can get involved. Pet owners are encouraged to schedule their pet’s spay/neuter appointment and support the cause by donating to HCAL’s programs.

For more information on HCAL’s services or to donate, visit hcaltx.org or call (830) 249-2341.

