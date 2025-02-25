Submit Release
ALDOI RECOVERS $8.4 MILLION FOR ALABAMA INSURANCE CONSUMERS

The Alabama Department of Insurance recovered $8.4 million for consumers in 2024.
 
The recovered money came through complaint resolutions handled by the Consumer Services Division and is above and beyond what carriers originally offered policyholders to settle claims. The amounts are based on formal complaints filed with the department by Alabama insurance consumers.
 
 “Protecting insurance consumers is the first job of the Alabama Department of Insurance. Everything we do is looked at through that lens,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler.  “We want to make sure policyholders receive money that they are entitled to when they have an insurance claim. Alabamians can be confident that department staff will work to resolve disputes between carriers and consumers in a timely and fair manner.”
 
If you are facing an insurance issue, first contact your insurer and try to resolve the situation. If you are not satisfied, please contact the Consumer Services Division of the Alabama Department of Insurance at 1-800-433-3966 or file an online complaint at www.aldoi.gov.

