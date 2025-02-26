Slim Vegas and Dr. Jon Williams Now Offering the Spatz3 Adjustable Gastric Balloon

Dr. Jon Williams, Medical Director at Slim Vegas Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slim Vegas is pleased to announce that Dr. Jon Williams is now offering the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon, an FDA-approved, adjustable gastric balloon designed to help patients achieve effective and sustainable weight loss. This non-surgical procedure provides a new option for individuals struggling with traditional weight loss methods by promoting portion control and long-term lifestyle changes. This advanced treatment enables patients to Lose 15% to 17.7% of their body weight."We are very excited to be part of the Spatz family and bring endobariatric treatments to Las Vegas," said Dr. Jon Williams, Medical Director at Slim Vegas.The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a first-of-its-kind, adjustable weight loss device placed in the stomach through a minimally invasive endoscopic procedure. Under moderate sedation, the balloon is inserted and filled with liquid, expanding to create a feeling of fullness and reduce appetite. The procedure typically takes 10-20 minutes and is performed on an outpatient basis.Unlike other gastric balloons, Spatz3 features a unique adjustability function, allowing for volume modifications throughout treatment. This feature enhances effectiveness, minimizes discomfort, and supports optimal weight loss outcomes.Comprehensive Support for Lasting Results:The balloon remains in place for up to eight months, during which time patients receive ongoing medical guidance, nutritional counseling, and lifestyle coaching. This comprehensive support system helps patients develop sustainable habits, increasing the likelihood of long-term success long after the balloon is removed.Ideal Candidates for the Spatz3 Balloon:The Spatz3 gastric balloon is intended for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 to 40 who have struggled with weight loss through diet and exercise alone. It is a non-surgical holistic alternative for those seeking an effective solution without the risks associated with invasive procedures.Patients who undergo the Spatz3 Balloon procedure at Slim Vegas receive:- A comprehensive consultation with Dr. Williams- 12 months of nutritional and lifestyle coaching- Regular follow-ups throughout the treatment period- Endoscopic balloon insertion and removal- Post-procedure IV hydration for optimal recovery- Personalised weight loss planning and progress trackingScheduling a Consultation:Individuals interested in learning more about the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon and determining if they are candidates for the procedure can schedule a consultation with Dr. Williams. For more information, contact Slim Vegas at (702) 329-0229 or visit his website: https://www.slimvegas.com/ About Slim Vegas:Slim Vegas Bariatrics & General Surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada, is dedicated to providing high-quality bariatric services that exceed patient expectations. Dr Jon Williams , MD, is a fellowship-trained bariatric specialist who takes a comprehensive approach to care, spending as much time as needed with his patients to get a complete picture of their health and goals. He then talks to his patients, discussing their options so they can make the most informed decision about their care.At Slim Vegas Bariatrics & General Surgery, Dr. Williams performs many procedures, including gallbladder surgery, colon surgery, and nonsurgical transoral fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).Slim Vegas Bariatrics & General Surgery, also offers various weight-loss procedures, including endogastric sleeve and transoral outlet reduction (TORe). Located at 6030 S Rainbow Blvd, Suite D2, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89118, the practice is led by Dr. Williams, who specializes in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and revision procedures. At Slim Vegas Bariatrics & General Surgery, happiness starts with health. Call (702) 329-0229 or schedule an appointment online today ( https://www.slimvegas.com/ ) for expert care from a highly skilled surgeon.

