InventionHome® Product Developers Create LED Screen Tombstones for Personalized Tributes to Loved Ones

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trever P. and Nick P. of Culpeper, VA are the creators of the LED Screen Tombstones, an innovative memorial solution that allows friends and family to share personalized photos, videos, and messages directly on a tombstone-mounted LED screen. This technology brings a modern, heartfelt approach to commemorating those who have passed to offer a unique way of preserving and sharing memories for generations to come.Each LED Screen Tombstone is equipped with a secure QR code, accessible only by designated friends and family. By scanning the QR code, users can upload and update media via a mobile software application, ensuring that their loved one’s resting place remains a dynamic and personalized tribute.The LED Screen Tombstone includes several features that help create the perfect memorial for a beloved friend or family member. The LED screen allows photo and video tributes to be shared directly at the gravesite via the digital memorial display. A QR code system enables friends and family to upload and update content through smart connectivity measures. The illuminated LED screen ensures decorations and tributes remain visible, even in low-light conditions. The durable and weatherproof construction eliminates risks of damage due to weather, animals, or theft. Additionally, the screen operates on solar energy or rechargeable batteries for continuous, sustainable power.Ultimately, the LED Screen Tombstones offer a modern solution to traditional memorials, allowing families to keep the memory of their loved ones alive in a truly interactive and meaningful way. Without updated and modern methods of customizing gravesites, deceased loved ones may be eventually forgotten. This invention is innovative and versatile, offering a significant enhancement over current means of expressing love for friends and family members who have passed away.Trever and Nick filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their LED Screen Tombstones product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the LED Screen Tombstones can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

