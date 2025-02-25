March 3rd Through 9th Proclaimed Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida

In the photo: Thabatta Mizrahi, Elaine King, Robert Merlin, Carlos Gutierrez, State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Marta Alfonso, Susan Keyes, Allison Hockman and Tricia Cassel  

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

During Divorce With Respect Week® professionals in Florida are offering free consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options

I help my clients resolve their differences with the collaborative process and my clients are happier as a result of using this process, instead of going to court and fighting on public record”
— Merlin
FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida has declared March 3-9 as Divorce With Respect Week®. Divorce With Respect Week® is for anyone wanting to learn more about their divorce options and how to stay out of court in their divorce process and go through divorce with respect and compassion.

State Senator Ana Maria Rodriquez led the effort to proclaim it Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida. The proclamation highlighted the fact that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in solving their differences and is often less time consuming than litigated cases.

“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate this proclamation in honor of the Collaborative Divorce process and Divorce With Respect Week®,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Bob Merlin. “I’m a collaborative divorce attorney and thrilled with my practice. I help my clients resolve their differences with the collaborative process and my clients are happier as a result of using this process, instead of going to court and fighting on public record.”

During Divorce With Respect Week® divorce professionals in Florida are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to inform people about the Collaborative Divorce process.
Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Week® can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.

Charles Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

March 3rd Through 9th Proclaimed Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Charles Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
Company/Organization
The Crouch Group
620 W Hickory
Denton, Texas, 76201
United States
+1 940-383-1990
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
March 3rd Through 9th is Divorce With Respect Week® in Walnut Creek
March 3rd Through 9th Proclaimed Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida
Collaborative Practice California Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast
View All Stories From This Author