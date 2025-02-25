March 3rd Through 9th Proclaimed Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida
In the photo: Thabatta Mizrahi, Elaine King, Robert Merlin, Carlos Gutierrez, State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, Marta Alfonso, Susan Keyes, Allison Hockman and Tricia Cassel
During Divorce With Respect Week® professionals in Florida are offering free consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options
State Senator Ana Maria Rodriquez led the effort to proclaim it Divorce With Respect Week® in Florida. The proclamation highlighted the fact that the Collaborative Divorce process affords couples more privacy in solving their differences and is often less time consuming than litigated cases.
“I am thrilled to be able to celebrate this proclamation in honor of the Collaborative Divorce process and Divorce With Respect Week®,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Bob Merlin. “I’m a collaborative divorce attorney and thrilled with my practice. I help my clients resolve their differences with the collaborative process and my clients are happier as a result of using this process, instead of going to court and fighting on public record.”
During Divorce With Respect Week® divorce professionals in Florida are offering free virtual consultations for anyone interested in learning more about the divorce options that are available to them. Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative to inform people about the Collaborative Divorce process.
Anyone interested in speaking to a divorce attorney, divorce financial expert, mental health professional or child specialist, during Divorce With Respect Week® can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to find a professional near them.
