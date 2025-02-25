Blind Ambition Marks a Decade of Growth with the launch of their NEW Interior design program

Blind Ambition St. Louis Celebrates 10 years in business!

ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blind Ambition, the trusted name in custom window treatments, is proud to announce the CELEBRATION of the company's 10-year anniversary. These past 10 years have reflected a journey of growth, innovation, and elite customer satisfaction. After opening their new 8,000 square foot facility last year, featuring an expansive showroom and onsite warehouse, they have nearly doubled in growth! In an effort of continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, their 10-year celebration event will announce the launch of their NEW Interior Design Services!Since its founding in 2015, Blind Ambition has evolved from a small, woman owned local business into one of the most respected names in the custom window treatment industry. Over the past ten years, the company has built a loyal customer base by providing exceptional service, innovative solutions, and an extensive range of quality products. Blind Ambition has built strong relationships over the last ten years with some of St. Louis's most trusted home builders, providing them with high-quality, custom window treatment solutions for new construction and renovation projects.Now, the Blind Ambition team is excited to launch new interior design services with Candice Wideman of Youtopia Designs, LLC. This new service will be unveiled during their 10-year anniversary event at their showroom in Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO. The program is designed to offer personalized design consultations and customized window treatment solutions, helping homeowners create cohesive and stylish interiors. Candice is a professionally trained and qualified interior designer. She is an active Allied Member and president of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and a member of the Home Builders Association (HBA). Candice values strong relationships with her clients and oversees every project to ensure that each decision is backed by multiple professional design opinions. We are thrilled to share this new program with our customers and look forward to collaborating with them to transform their home and business spaces.Pam Hendry, Owner of Blind Ambition, reflected on the company’s journey, saying, “We are incredibly proud of how far we have come over the past 10 years. Our new facility and launching of our interior design services is a testament to our hard work and commitment to providing exceptional products and services. We are excited to continue serving our customers, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and setting new standards in the industry.”Blind Ambition’s location at 1310 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO, 63376, will host its 10-year celebration on 3/7/25 from 3-7pm. The event will celebrate a decade of growth with live demonstrations of their new interior design service, a one day only flash sale, live music, food, beverages, and games!Get your free tickets here: Blind Ambition 10-year Anniversary Celebration - Tickets For more information about Blind Ambition, its extensive product offerings, new interior design services or the 10-year celebration event, please visit BlindAmbitionSTL.com or contact Pam Hendry at Pam@BlindAmbitionSTL.com or 636-579-4065.About Blind Ambition:Blind Ambition is a renowned custom window treatment company that has been serving homeowners, interior designers, and commercial businesses for the past 10 years. Specializing in custom blinds, shutters, shades, draperies, and interior design. They are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative products designed to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of any space. With a focus on exceptional customer service, Blind Ambition continues to lead the way in the window treatment industry.

