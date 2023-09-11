Blind Ambition Unveils Spectacular New Location Featuring State-of-the-Art Showroom, Office and Warehouse
Blind Ambition announces the opening of its new facility boasting an 8,000 sq ft modern showroom featuring custom blinds, shutters, shades & draperies.ST. PETERS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
St. Peters, MO – 9/11/23 – Blind Ambition, the leading custom
window treatment company, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its
brand-new location. Situated in St. Peters, the new facility boasts an
impressive 8,000 square feet of modern showroom, office, and warehouse space,
showcasing an extensive range of custom blinds, shutters, shades and draperies.
As a leader in the window treatment industry, Blind Ambition has
consistently delivered top-notch solutions to homeowners, interior designers,
and commercial businesses for over 9 years. With this latest move, the company
aims to further elevate its customer experience and provide an unmatched
selection of window treatment solutions under one roof.
Key highlights of the new Blind Ambition location include:
1. 8,000 Sq. Ft. Showroom: The expansive showroom is designed to inspire customers with a vast array of custom blinds, shutters, shades and draperies on display. From classic designs to cutting-edge technology, visitors will find the perfect window treatments to complement any style and meet their specific needs.
2. Cutting-Edge Motorization: Blind Ambition specializes in motorized window treatments, making daily life more convenient and energy-efficient. The new location will feature the latest motorization technology, allowing customers to experience the future of home automation firsthand.
3. Dedicated Design Consultation Area: The facility includes a dedicated space for design consultations with Blind Ambition's experienced team of experts. Customers can collaborate closely with designers to find the ideal window treatments that match their vision and functionality requirements.
4. Extensive Warehouse: The sizable warehouse space ensures that Blind Ambition can efficiently fulfill orders and provide quick turnaround times, helping customers enjoy their new window treatments sooner.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new location, which represents a significant milestone in the growth of Blind Ambition," said Pam Sikes, Owner at Blind Ambition. "Our goal has always been to offer the best in window treatment solutions, and our modern showroom and expanded warehouse space will allow us to better serve our customers. With motorized blinds, shutters, and shades at the forefront of our offerings, we are excited to showcase the future of window treatments."
Blind Ambition's new location is located at 1310 Mid Rivers Mall,
St. Peters, MO, 63376, and the grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place
on 9/29/23 at 2:00 p.m. The event promises to be an exciting celebration with
exclusive offers, giveaways, and expert demonstrations of motorized window
treatments.
For more information about Blind Ambition, its product
offerings, or the grand opening event, please visit BlindAmbitionSTL.com or
contact Pam Sikes at Pam@BlindAmbitionSTL.com or 636-579-4065.
About Blind Ambition: Blind Ambition is a renowned custom window
treatment company with a rich history of providing high-quality solutions to
homeowners, interior designers, and commercial businesses. With a focus on
innovation and exceptional customer service, Blind Ambition offers an extensive
range of custom blinds, shutters, shades and draperies to enhance the beauty,
functionality, and energy efficiency of any space.
Pam Sikes
Blind Ambition
+1 636-579-4065
pam@blindambitionstl.com
