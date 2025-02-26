Experior Financial Group introduces Experior Academy, a cutting-edge training platform designed exclusively for its agents to enhance their professional growth.

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Launches Experior Academy to Elevate Agent Training and Development Experior Financial Group Inc. proudly introduces Experior Academy, a cutting-edge training platform designed exclusively for its agents to enhance their professional growth and streamline their integration into the organization. Whether an agent is new to the industry or a seasoned professional, Experior Academy offers a dynamic learning experience tailored to individual career goals, aimed at unlocking their full potential and delivering exceptional service to clients and team members alike.Launching in Canada on February 26, 2025, Experior Academy utilizes a robust Learning Management System (LMS), supported by a dedicated LMS Administrator and Course Creator. This online platform features an immersive interface, providing a diverse array of training videos, webinars, and certifications focused on financial strategies, client management, leadership, and regulatory compliance.Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer at Experior, highlighted the academy's commitment to setting a new standard in agent education: "Experior Academy represents the evolution of agent training. By investing in this robust learning platform, we underscore our dedication to professionalism, compliance, and customer-centric values in our business operations."Co-founder, COO and President Lee-Ann Prickett, who envisioned this Academy years ago, expressed her excitement at witnessing its official launch. “Bringing Experior Academy to fruition has been a long-held dream, and it’s tremendously rewarding to see it become a reality,” said Prickett. “By standardizing training, we not only help new agents quickly become productive but also allow their leaders to focus on strategic guidance and business growth.”Experior Academy is comprised of two primary components: Catalyst and L.E.A.D. (Learn, Earn, Achieve, Develop). Catalyst covers all aspects of what is required to do business at Experior, maintaining high standards of compliance and client care. It ensures a seamless onboarding experience, guiding agents from their first day through to their first business submission and so much more. L.E.A.D. equips agents with essential skills and knowledge to navigate today's financial services landscape successfully, incorporating proprietary training and carefully selected courses from the Hoopis Performance Network.Phase 2 of Experior Academy, launching in approximately 60 days, will extend onboarding programs to U.S. agents, offering bilingual support in English and Spanish.“Our goal at Experior has always been to set agents up for success from the very beginning.”, said Jamie Prickett, Co-founder and CEO at Experior. “We’re setting the benchmark in training and development.”, Prickett continued.With its comprehensive approach, Experior Academy emphasizes regulatory compliance, customer-centric practices, and operational efficiency, ensuring a consistent standard of excellence across the organization. Through innovation and continuous agent development, Experior remains committed to empowering families, individuals, and businesses to achieve financial security and peace of mind.About Experior Financial Group:Experior is a leading Managing General Agency (MGA) dedicated to providing comprehensive financial solutions through its vast network of licensed agents. By emphasizing compliance, innovation, and agent development, Experior helps individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security and peace of mind.

