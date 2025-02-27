The Trial Lawyer’s Journal Releases Vol. II Print Edition Ahead of Season Two of the 'Celebrating Justice' Podcast

TLJ Print Editions Vol. I and Vol. II

The Trial Lawyer’s Journal (TLJ) announces the release of its Vol. II print edition ahead of the release of Season Two of the “Celebrating Justice” podcast.

Through our new community-focused website, the print edition, and the "Celebrating Justice" podcast, we are providing a platform for trial lawyers to share their voices and experiences.” — Chad Sands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trial Lawyer’s Journal (TLJ) announces the release of its Vol. II print edition, shipping in March to members ahead of the release of Season Two of the “Celebrating Justice” podcast. Designed for trial lawyers and plaintiff personal injury law firms, Vol. II explores the evolving landscape of personal injury litigation through exclusive stories, expert insights, and inspiring articles on art, photography, and travel."Trial lawyers play a vital role in ensuring access to justice and holding corporations and wrongdoers accountable. Through our new community-focused website, the print edition, and the Celebrating Justice podcast, we are providing a platform for trial lawyers to share their voices and experiences," said Chad Sands, Editor of the Trial Lawyer’s Journal and VP of Marketing at CloudLex . "Vol. II continues our mission to reshape the narrative by highlighting the challenges, successes, and strategies defining the future of personal injury litigation."A Unique Publication and Community for Plaintiff Trial LawyersThe Vol. II print edition features exclusive articles and interviews with top trial lawyers, offering insight into their biggest learning lessons and victories—both in and outside the courtroom.Additional Highlights Include:Poetry and Short Stories — Featuring original works by Shari E. Belitz, Esq., Michael Harris, Hon. Kenton J. Skarin, Brewster Rawls, and Steven R. Young, offering distinct literary perspectives from voices within the trial law community.Art and Photography — Showcasing the creative works of former lawyer-turned-artist Tanya Keggin and world-renowned golf course photographer Evan Schiller, blending law and artistry in stunning visual narratives.Law Firm Spotlights — Highlighting the work of the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Environmental Defense Center and New York-based Liakas Law, showcasing their legal advocacy and community impact.The Business of Law — Hunter J. Shkolnik and Nestor D. Galarza examine the true cost of healthcare, while Michael Abdan, Esq. explores recent court and state rulings on the use of artificial intelligence and their implications for trial lawyers.Alongside the Vol. II print edition, Season Two of “Celebrating Justice” will introduce a new lineup of interviews and discussions with some of today’s most captivating trial lawyers, diving deeper into stories of their careers, advocacy, and the cases that have shaped them."We have heard and shared compelling true stories from trial lawyers about their careers and the cases that have shaped them in our first podcast season, and we’re excited to build on that momentum," Sands added. "Trial lawyers are at the forefront of the justice system, and these platforms give them a voice to educate and inspire both fellow lawyers and everyday people."About the Trial Lawyer’s JournalFounded and proudly presented by CloudLex and Lexvia.ai , The Trial Lawyer’s Journal maintains a focus on substance over advertising, ensuring editorial integrity and delivering compelling narratives in a stunning, timeless format.About CloudLexCloudLex is the leading cloud-based legal technology provider exclusively focused on personal injury law in the U.S. With tools designed to build, manage, and grow practices efficiently, CloudLex is dedicated to advancing the future of personal injury law. For more information, visit www.cloudlex.com About Lexvia.aiLexvia.ai delivers litigation support services, combining paralegal expertise with AI-driven efficiencies. As a TLJ founding partner, Lexvia.ai helps personal injury firms streamline case management and reduce operational burdens. Learn more at www.lexvia.ai For More Information:To sign up for a free account or subscribe to the print edition, visit https://www.triallawyersjournal.com/ To learn more about Season Two of “Celebrating Justice”, visit https://www.triallawyersjournal.com/celebrating-justice/ To stay connected with TLJ, follow them on social:

