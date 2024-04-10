Trial Lawyer's Journal Debuts 'Celebrating Justice' Podcast: A Spotlight on Trial Lawyers' Impact on Justice & Advocacy
New Podcast Series Presented by CloudLex Showcases True Stories from Injury and Trial Attorneys and Their Fight for Justice
Through intimate conversations and sharing of stories, we hope to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for individuals working tirelessly to make our world a better place.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trial Lawyer's Journal, in partnership with CloudLex, the next-gen Legal Cloud© platform built exclusively for personal injury law, proudly presents 'Celebrating Justice,' a new podcast series dedicated to showcasing the true stories of injury and trial attorneys and their relentless pursuit of justice.
Hosted by Chad Sands, Editor of TLJ and VP of Marketing at CloudLex, 'Celebrating Justice' connects listeners to the hearts and minds of trial lawyers through candid conversations and captivating storytelling. By exploring the cases that matter most, the strategies behind them, and what motivates each guest, the series seeks to engage, educate, and inspire audiences.
"'Celebrating Justice' is a platform to spotlight the significant, often unseen contributions of trial lawyers to societal progress," explains Sands. "Through intimate conversations and sharing of stories, we hope to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for individuals working tirelessly to make our world a better place."
Designed for an audience ranging from practicing attorneys to everyday advocates of justice, each episode concludes with the guests' "Closing Argument," delivering a thought-provoking message to fellow trial lawyers and the wider public, emphasizing the importance of their collective efforts in pursuit of justice.
Listeners may now tune in to 'Celebrating Justice' across major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and directly at www.triallawyersjournal.com.
About Trial Lawyer's Journal – “Celebrating Justice”
The Trial Lawyer's Journal (TLJ) is a publication and community dedicated to "Celebrating Justice." A convergence of law, travel, art, style and more, TLJ is designed to inspire and shine a spotlight on the transformative work trial lawyers do for their clients and our country. Join the community and help create the next great law journal at www.triallawyersjournal.com
About CloudLex – Empowering Plaintiff Personal Injury Law Firms
CloudLex partners with plaintiff personal injury law firms and provides them with the cutting-edge technology, actionable insights, and expertise needed to build, manage, and grow their practice. CloudLex's Legal Cloud© platform offers a comprehensive suite of applications and features to support every stage of intake, pre-litigation, trial, and beyond. Learn more at www.cloudlex.com.
