Majority of Millennial Tipped Hourly Workers Say Access to Hourly Pay When Earned Would Improve Quality of Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earned wage access can be life changing for millennial (ages 29-44) tipped hourly workers (defined as those who work in the service industry and earn tips for their job), according to new research commissioned by DailyPay and conducted by The Harris Poll. According to the data, over 6 out of 10 (63%) millennial tipped hourly workers say their overall quality of life would improve if they had access to their hourly pay when they earned it.A slight majority (55%) of millennial tipped hourly workers also say they would worry less about expenses if they had access to their hourly pay when they earned it, while 45% say it would improve their mental health.For millennial tipped hourly workers, about two-thirds (64%) say that earned wage access would help their current financial situation, outpacing not being taxed on their tips (60%), having flexible work schedules (60%) or interest rates dropping (36%).Despite continued high inflation at 3% , half of millennial tipped hourly workers (50%) believe the U.S. economy will improve in the next 12 months.“With sweeping disruptive technologies, millennial workers live in a world where they expect everything on demand including their pay,” said Ryan Mang, Chief Commercial Officer, DailyPay. “Having access to their earned pay on demand for hourly workers is a must-have to make ends meet on their journey to financial stability.”Methodology paragraphThis survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of DailyPay from January 15-21, 2025 among 1,012 U.S. adults ages 18 and older who are employed in the service industry and earn tips for their job, among whom 334 are millennial (ages 29-44) tipped hourly workers. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 4.2 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact David Schwarz.About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

