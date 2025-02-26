MindCloud now Live on Jobber Marketplace

MindCloud, the leader in AI-powered software integrations is now empowering Home Service Businesses with Seamless Integrations.

Home service businesses thrive when they can focus on service alone. Our goal is to eliminate the friction caused by disconnected systems and provide Jobber users with a seamless, automated workflow” — Jamie Royce, CEO MindCloud

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindCloud , a leader in AI-powered software integration and workflow automation, is excited to announce its official launch on the Jobber Marketplace, bringing powerful system integrations to home service businesses.This milestone marks a significant step in MindCloud’s mission to simplify operations and eliminate inefficiencies for service-based businesses using Jobber, the leading platform for home service management.By joining the Jobber Marketplace, MindCloud empowers home service businesses—such as HVAC, plumbing, landscaping, and cleaning services—to seamlessly connect Jobber with accounting platforms, CRM systems, inventory management tools, and more.With MindCloud, businesses can eliminate bottlenecks, scale faster, and unlock new growth opportunities by automating repetitive tasks and ensuring their systems work together seamlessly.These integrations help service providers automate workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on delivering top-tier service to their customers.Why This Matters for Jobber Users:🔹 Automated Workflows – Eliminate manual data entry and streamline operations🔹 Seamless System Connections – Integrate Jobber with QuickBooks, NetSuite, and other essential tools🔹 Scalability & Growth – Optimize backend operations so businesses can focus on customer satisfaction and expansionJobber powers thousands of home service businesses, and with MindCloud now available in the Jobber Marketplace, users can access innovative integration solutions that help them scale and operate with confidence.To learn more about MindCloud’s listing on the Jobber Marketplace, visit:🚀 Want to see how MindCloud can streamline your business? Book a free demo here:

