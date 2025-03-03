Combs Waterkotte Welcomes Former St. Louis Violent Crime Prosecutor Andrew Russek to the Firm

Andrew Russek Attorney Andrew Russek Lawyer Andrew Russek Combs Waterkotte

With extensive experience as a prosecutor in Missouri, Russek brings a formidable trial background and legal insight to the firm’s criminal defense practice.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES – Combs Waterkotte is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Russek as an associate attorney to its distinguished Missouri criminal defense team. With a wealth of trial experience as both a prosecutor and a public defender, Russek brings a unique and powerful perspective to defending clients facing serious felony and misdemeanor charges in Missouri state and federal courts.

Before joining Combs Waterkotte, Andrew Russek served as a prosecutor in the City of St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, where he led the Violent Crime Unit. In this role, he was responsible for prosecuting some of the most high-stakes cases, including shootings, stabbings, armed criminal action, and homicides. His experience handling complex cases has sharpened his ability to anticipate prosecutorial strategies and identify weaknesses in the state’s case.

"As a prosecutor, I realized how important it [is] to have a thorough, strong defense team," said Russek. "I decided to join Combs Waterkotte so I could be part of a team just like that."

Prior to his work as a prosecutor, Russek served as a public defender in rural Missouri, where he represented individuals accused of serious offenses such as homicide, assault, drug and firearm charges, child abuse, and sex crimes. His work on both sides of the courtroom has provided him with unique insights into the criminal justice system, helping Combs Waterkotte craft the strongest possible defense for their clients.

Beyond his impressive trial experience and history of victories on both sides of the courtroom, Russek is known for his meticulous case preparation, ability to challenge expert and law enforcement testimony, and experience in jury selection and motions to suppress. His approach ensures that every client receives a robust and well-rounded defense, tailored to the specifics of their case.

"We're not just a criminal defense plea counsel," said Russek. "We will get you the best possible outcome for your criminal case."

Russek’s addition to Combs Waterkotte further strengthens the firm’s reputation as a leader in Missouri criminal defense. His background allows him to provide a multi-faceted approach to case strategy, whether through aggressive trial representation or strategic negotiations aimed at achieving favorable resolutions for clients.

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Political Science, Russek earned his law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law. He now resides in Creve Coeur with his wife and four children.

Combs Waterkotte remains committed to assembling a team of attorneys with the skills, experience, and dedication necessary to protect the rights of the accused. Russek’s appointment continues the firm’s ongoing mission to provide the highest level of defense representation in Missouri.

Combs Waterkotte is excited to welcome Russek to the team and looks forward to the impact he will have on the firm’s continued commitment to excellence in criminal defense.

