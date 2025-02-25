MAKING MINDS SING: Celebrating the Power of Music at Education Through Music’s 2025 Gala

2025 ETM Gala: Making Minds Sing 2025 ETM Gala Honoree: Frank Alvarado, Global Head of Enterprise Project Management Operations at CBRE | Turner & Townsend 2025 ETM Gala Honoree: Keanan Duffty 2025 ETM Gala Emcee: Sway Calloway Education Through Music

Music has the power to transform lives by building confidence, inspiring creativity and improving overall school performance.” — Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Through Music (ETM), a nonprofit dedicated to providing music education to underserved students throughout New York City, is thrilled to announce its 2025 Gala: Making Minds Sing . This highly anticipated event will take place on Thursday, May 15, at 583 Park Avenue in NYC and will honor outstanding individuals who have made a profound impact in their respective fields and share ETM’s commitment to the power of music education.This year, Education Through Music will honor Frank Alvarado, Global Head of Enterprise Project Management Operations at CBRE | Turner & Townsend, with the ETM Impact Award for his dedication to making a difference in the local community. Renowned musician, fashion designer, and educator Keanan Duffty will be recognized with the Music Innovation Award for his contributions to the intersection of music and design, inspiring the next generation of creative minds.The 2025 ETM Gala promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, inspiring stories, and a shared commitment to ensuring every child has access to music education. The event will again be hosted by legendary hip-hop personality Sway Calloway, adding an extra layer of excitement to the night.Since its founding in 1991, ETM has provided more than 8 million hours of music instruction, reaching over 20,000 students each week in under-resourced New York City public schools. By integrating music into the core curriculum, ETM ensures that every child regardless of background, has access to a well-rounded education that includes the proven academic and social benefits of music.“We are excited to celebrate another year of bringing music education to students who need it most,” said Dr. Janice Weinman, CEO of Education Through Music. “Music has the power to transform lives by building confidence, inspiring creativity and improving overall school performance.”Join us in making a difference! Proceeds from the gala will directly support ETM’s mission to expand music education programs across New York City.For tickets and more information, visit etmonline.org/gala About Education Through MusicEducation Through Music (ETM) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing high-quality music education to underserved students in New York City. Since its founding in 1991, ETM has provided over 8 million hours of music instruction in NYC public schools, reaching over 20,000 children weekly. Through its comprehensive programs, ETM aims to enhance students' academic performance and general development by promoting the use of music as a tool for learning and self-expression.

