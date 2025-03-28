The Legacy Ball of Harlem: A Centennial Celebration of Culture, Fashion, and History

Legacy Ball of Harlem Gala Inspiration Image Legacy Ball of Harlem Gala Mood Image World Bride Magazine Logo

To celebration the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel and Myrdith Leon-McCormack, present the Legacy Ball of Harlem.

Few truly understand, I mean ‘TRULY’ understand the rich, deep history of what Harlem means to the creative legacy of not only this great city, but the country, and I’d say the world as a whole.” — Myrdith Leon-McCormack, Founder of World Bride Magazine

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel and Myrdith Leon-McCormack, founder of World Bride Magazine (WBM) , proudly presents the Legacy Ball of Harlem, a grand evening of culture, fashion, and history. The celebratory event will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the iconic and recently reimagined Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel.The goal of this event is to celebrate Harlem's timeless influence on global art, music, and fashion. Resilience is central thread of the story of Harlem — once farmland, later home to migrants during the Great Migration, and eventually a beacon of Black excellence that continues to inspire the world today.“Few truly understand, I mean ‘TRULY’ understand the rich, deep history of what Harlem means to the creative legacy of not only this great city, but the country, and I’d say the world as a whole,” says Myrdith Leon-McCormack. “My goal in presenting this event is not only to celebrate the past but launch the next century and beyond of contributions from this legendary center of culture and creativity – Harlem.”The centerpiece of this celebration will be the Legacy Ball of Harlem, where guests will come together in the vibrant epicenter of Harlem nightlife, the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel. Located directly next door to the globally celebrated Apollo Theater on West 125th Street, the Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel, with its modern facilities, opulent accommodations, and award winning culinary offerings, not to mention some of the best nightly entertainment in the city, is a natural setting for such a celebration. Serving as the guest of honor for the Ball will be A’Lelia Bundles, the descendant of Madam C J Walker, who will be previewing the release of her latest book, due out in the coming weeks.The historic legacy of the location includes names like Langston Hughes, Josephine Baker, Zora Neale Hurston, James Baldwin, Madam C J Walker, Zelda Barbour Wynn Valde, and Duke Ellington, all of whom flourished in their eras on this very piece of real estate. The Legacy Ball of Harlem, being held on this very spot, is a natural launching pad for the future of Harlem creative influence.Guests will be treated to an immersive experience where the magnificence of the past will meet the splendid promise of the future. The carefully curated evening, will include cocktails, lounges, gifting suites, dinner, dancing, and cultural celebration, all themed to highlight the various milestones of the past century of history.However, celebration isn’t the only mission of the evening. Having launched her wedding business at a historically significant building on 5th Avenue and 125th Street, Myrdith Leon-McCormack, has a long, personal affinity for the neighborhood and all it has given her in terms of inspiration and support. From a rented space in this bridal salon, The Brownstone, which was founded by Princess Jenkins and Gretta Wallace, is where Leon-McCormack became immersed in the multi-cultural perspective that she used to launch her globally recognized publication, World Bride Magazine.To pay homage to this transformative experience that Harlem provided her, Leon-McCormack’s World Bride Magazine will fund 10 paid internships for students from the Harlem School of the Arts , and other educational institutions along with other underserved communities. These internships will provide mentorship and career opportunities in fields such as:• Fashion Design• Photography• Filmmaking• Journalism• Event Production• Writing• Hospitality and Hotel ManagementAn ongoing, major part of World Bride Magazine’s mission is to collaborate with local businesses in the community and encourage them to hire the young people in their communities and increase the possibilities of giving them opportunities to build sustainable business that build the economy. World Bride Magazine has collaborated with several small businesses that are non-profits that already give back to the youth. *WBM wants to amplify this and be a solution.This event is much more than a single point of interaction with the neighborhood and its history. It’s a true starting point for the future. Those who attend, the brands who are on display, and the companies who are involved will all take the connections made during the event forward to inspire the next generation of Harlem’s history makers. Memories will be made, knowledge will be shared, and futures will be forged.“The Legacy Ball of Harlem is more than just a celebration—it’s a call to action,” says Leon-McCormack. “By supporting this event, you’ll help preserve Harlem’s vibrant history while empowering the next wave of artistic and entrepreneurial talent.

World Bride Magazine: A Truly Global Bridal Perspective

