Neurotechnology Updates MegaMatcher Products with Major Algorithm Upgrades and New Features

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced a significant update to its MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher Accelerator products. The solutions utilize the company’s proprietary biometric recognition technology and are designed for a wide range of applications, including elections, national identity, border control, law enforcement and other government and enterprise use cases.The latest release of MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher Accelerator introduces enhanced algorithms for fingerprint, face, palmprint and iris recognition. It also features contactless fingerprint support, finger anomaly detection and face morph detection from a single image.“This MegaMatcher update is a major step forward in providing accurate and flexible biometric solutions to suit a variety of different client needs,” said Irmantas Naujikas, director at Neurotechnology. “The new algorithms, features and supported standards are tailored to address the evolving challenges in biometric identification, offering industry-leading accuracy and reliability to our clients worldwide.”Improved Biometric AlgorithmsThe updated MegaMatcher products incorporate the company’s proprietary biometric algorithms, offering enhanced accuracy and performance across multiple modalities:● FINGERPRINT - The new fingerprint algorithms, tested in NIST MINEX III, ELFT, and PFT III evaluations, deliver greater overall accuracy.● FACE - The updated face recognition algorithm, evaluated in NIST FRVT, offers higher accuracy and introduces a new template size maximizing accuracy for server applications.● PALMPRINT - The palmprint algorithm records have been enhanced with new proprietary features, demonstrating improved accuracy and enhanced performance.● IRIS - The new iris algorithm, designed to perform better with lower-quality iris scans, exhibits increased accuracy and was evaluated in the NIST IREX 10 evaluation.Visit Neurotechnology’s awards page to learn more about the latest algorithm evaluations and the company’s leading performance across multiple biometric modality assessments.New Features for Usability and SecurityThe update introduces several new features further to enhance the functionality and reliability:● Contactless fingerprint capture can be performed using a smartphone camera to record four fingerprints simultaneously. This feature enables slap fingerprint segmentation and template extraction using only a smartphone, eliminating physical contact and the need for a fingerprint scanner.● Finger anomaly detection can identify common errors and fraudulent attempts by analyzing four-finger scan images. It can detect issues such as using a footprint or scanning the wrong part of the hand.● New face morph detection identifies digitally altered face images that were created by blending features from multiple individuals.Enhanced Compliance with Biometric StandardsThe company has further expanded its comprehensive standards support by incorporating compatibility with additional biometric standards, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability across global systems. This includes support for the Extensible Biometric Data Interchange Formats, such as:● Finger image data: ISO/IEC 39794-4:2019● Face image data: ISO/IEC 39794-5:2019● Iris image data: ISO/IEC 39794-6:2021About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement, and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

