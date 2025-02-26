House of Craven ART

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven ART proudly expands to West Palm Beach with an Opening Exhibition Scheduled for October, 2025, once renovations have been completed on the newly acquired Antique Row District property, located at 3612 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL. ART-Market demand is all about access—if House of Craven ART can provide really great access to really transformative ART, then that works for all parties. House of Craven ART can conduct private sales, at fixed prices, which can involve other galleries and dealers. This mechanism is gradually becoming a larger part of our House of Craven Auction business, integrating private selling exhibitions and opportunities into our services. In doing so, House of Craven encourages ART specialists to engage clients in both public Auctions and Private Sales, dissolving the boundaries separating the two, while prioritizing the collector’s needs. House of Craven can curate shows in Galleries to build brand awareness. The House of Craven's new West Palm Beach ART Gallery benefits from new visitors and potential collectors from around the world.

The President and ART Gallery Director, Jennifer N. Higgins, stated: "House of Craven's decision to expand was the increased Fine ART, Modern ART, Contemporary ART, and POP ART consignments from Estate and Fine Art Collectors throughout the Southeastern United States for House of Craven Auctions." She went on to add, "living in Miami has provided a wonderful opportunity to meet many Local and Emerging Artists from South Florida. It is thrilling to showcase their works in the new ART Gallery. Further, authentication is a major issue and my number one concern in the ART Market. House of Craven ART will expand using Blockchain Technology to not only provide authentication services, but to also bring physical works to the digital world and digital works to physical world. The House of Craven Team is beyond excited about House of Craven's additional expansion plans to be announced later this year!"

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven Auctions purchased an Auction and Art Warehouse last year in West Palm Beach to address the increased consignment demands in Palm Beach County. Today, House of Craven Auctions is licensed in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina. House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country. House of Craven excels in presenting property from Estates, Museums and Collections to a vast network of the world’s leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world. Over the past few years, as the Founder and Auctioneer of House of Craven Auctions, Jennifer N. Higgins, continues to combine the passions for ART + Technology + Business in every House of Craven Auction. Jennifer N. Higgins is also excited to host upcoming Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina Consignment Events throughout 2025. A commitment to quality, historic value and beauty underpins each of the House of Craven's unique and rare acquisitions.

Today, House of Craven's mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where those exceptional items find their rightful owners, and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the House of Craven's continued expansion. The experienced team of professionals act as guides through the Auction Consignment or Bidding process or the Estate Sales process to ensure a seamless experience. House of Craven is a dynamic company with a reputation for professional, personalized, and discreet service. The House of Craven Trusts & Estates Department offers services to professional advisors, fiduciaries, executors and beneficiaries for the valuation and disposition of tangible personal property. Your Trusts & Estates Specialist will act as your primary contact throughout all stages of the valuation and sale process, advising you on how to best sell the property in order to achieve the highest returns for your single item or large collection spanning multiple categories from a life well lived: Fine Art | Louisiana Antiques and Collectibles | Rare Books | Gold Coins & US Currency | Classic Motorcars | Estate Jewelry & Iconic Watches | Mid-Century Modern Furnishings and Home Decor. House of Craven Auction and Estate Services Offers:

- Live Online Auctions transmitted worldwide from our Miami, Florida Office or West Palm Beach Auction Warehouse, Salesroom and Exhibition Gallery;

- Live, interactive internet bidding with House of Craven’s “BidLive!” technology, Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play) (Available for Free Download); and simultaneously via other auction platforms;

- A wide range of object values at auction, ensuring we can accommodate more of your property;

- Flexible seller’s commissions and fees;

- Coordination of transport to a House of Craven Auction Facility;

- Insured storage;

- Auction catalogues with biographical introductions for private collections;

- Live telephone bidding and absentee biddings; and

- Optional outright purchase of property and Private Treaty Sales;

Whether a seasoned collector or a first-time Bidder, the House of Craven has something for everyone. Browse House of Craven's upcoming Auctions, and an invitation is extended to follow the famous tagline: "Join the Bidding Frenzy!" DOWNLOAD NOW! House of Craven's New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play). Available for Free Download! The next Auction is Thursday, February 27, 2025, and starts at 8:00 PM EST. Register to Bid. To learn more, please email: craven@houseofcraven.com or visit the website: www.houseofcraven.com.

