House of Craven Proudly Expands it Auction and Estate Sale Services to the State of North Carolina

House of Craven Auction House

House of Craven is a Luxury Auction House offering a wide range of unique and valuable items at its online Auctions and Estate Sale Services in North Carolina

House of Craven's decision to expand was the increased consignments in my home State of North Carolina from Estate and Fine Art Collectors from the Mountains to the Coast!” — Jennifer N. Higgins, Auctioneer

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven is excited to announce its expansion to North Carolina! The House of Craven has obtained an Auctioneer License Number 10925 and an Auction Firm License 10926 in the State of North Carolina. Mine Run Holdings, LLC (D/B/A: House of Craven) is now a registered business entity with the North Carolina Secretary of State's Office. House of Craven is licensed in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.

House of Craven is America's Auction House offering a wide range of unique and valuable items at its online Auction events. The President and Auctioneer, Jennifer Higgins, stated: "House of Craven's decision to expand was the increased consignments from Estate and Fine Art Collectors from Charlotte to Wilmington with a focus on the Triangle - Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina." "Having grown up in Hillsborough, NC, attending Davidson College," She went on to add, "the hundreds of years of history in my home State of North Carolina leaves a vast treasure trove of unique and rare historical items, particularly in the Research Triangle. In addition, the Sports Memorabilia Market and Collectibles Market have exploded in the region".

Today, House of Craven's mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where those exceptional items find their rightful owners, and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the House of Craven's North Carolina expansion. The experienced team of professionals act as guides through the Auction consignment or bidding process or the Estate Sales process to ensure a seamless experience. House of Craven is a dynamic company with a reputation for professional, personalized, and discreet service. The House of Craven Trusts & Estates Department offers services to professional advisors, fiduciaries, executors and beneficiaries for the valuation and disposition of tangible personal property in North Carolina. Your Trusts & Estates Specialist will act as your primary contact throughout all stages of the valuation and sale process, advising you on how to best sell the property in order to achieve the highest returns for your single item or large collection spanning multiple categories from a life well lived: Fine Art | Classic Motorcars | Estate Jewelry & Iconic Watches | Home Furnishings.

House of Craven Auction Services Offers:

- Live Online Auctions transmitted worldwide from our Miami, Florida office or West Palm Beach Auction Warehouse, Salesroom and Exhibition Gallery;

- Live, interactive internet bidding with House of Craven’s “BidLive!” technology, Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play) (Available for Free Download); and simultaneously via other auction platforms;

- A wide range of object values at auction, ensuring we can accommodate more of your property;

- Flexible seller’s commissions and fees;

- Coordination of transport to House of Craven;

- Insured storage;

- Auction catalogues with biographical introductions for private collections;

- Live telephone bidding and absentee biddings;

- Optional outright purchase of property and Private Treaty Sales; and

- Comprehensive liquidation of entire estates or collections, with property of moderate value handled by House of Craven’s online-only auction subsidiary, Greater Miami Exchange, LLC.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven owns additional offices, warehouses and a Gallery Event Space Showroom in West Palm Beach. House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country. House of Craven excel in presenting property from estates and collections to a vast network of the world’s leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time Bidder, we have something for everyone. Browse our upcoming auctions and we invite you to follow our famous tagline: "Join the Bidding Frenzy!"

DOWNLOAD NOW! House of Craven's New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play). Available for Free Download! The next auction is Saturday, April 19, 2025, and starts at 3:00 PM EST. Future Auction Dates will be October 30, 2025, and December 11, 2025. Register to Bid. To learn more, please email us: craven@houseofcraven.com.

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

Georgia Auction License Number: AU004687

Georgia Auctioneer Company: AU-C003234

Louisiana Auction License Number: LA-2220

North Carolina Auctioneer License Number: 10925

North Carolina Auction Company: 10926

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.